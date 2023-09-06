Ready or not, the start of a new school year is already upon us.
As parents, and other important adults in children’s lives, helping children do well in school is one of our most important jobs.
Here are some suggestions that I have gathered from a variety of parent resources that will help your child have a successful school year:
• Establish regular times and habits for the morning, homework and bedtime and keep them throughout the year. These routines will help your child get the recommend 9-12 hours of sleep. Don’t forget to make time every day for reading together as a family.
• Help make the morning successful by prepping the night before. Lay out clothes and pre-pack lunches and backpacks.
• Plan to attend Meet the Teacher Night, Open House, and other school events. Introduce yourself to your child’s teachers and let them know you are eager to partner with them to help your child do well in school this year.
• Make every effort to send your child to school on time every day. Children with good attendance are more likely to do well in school, stay on track for high school graduation and go to college.
• Talk about school in positive ways. Even if you did not have the most positive school experience, you can still help your child see the value of a good education. Talk about the importance of education in meeting personal goals. Ask children what they want to be when they grow up and talk about the learning that is necessary to getting and being successful in that job. When children encounter challenges, encourage them to not give up, but to keep trying.
• If your child is struggling talk with their teacher about ways that you can help. Ask about tutoring opportunities.
• Ask good questions about your child’s day. Instead of, “how was your day?” ask “what was the best (or worst) part of your day?” or “teach me something you learned today.” Finding time to talk with your children regularly about school lets them know school is important to you.
• Encourage your child to read. Reading literature that they are interested in is one of the most powerful ways to help children build the knowledge and vocabulary necessary to be successful in school and in life.
Kathleen Witte is with Quinlan ISD.
