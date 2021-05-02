There was an allegation at a recent City Council meeting about street tracing down Sayle Street in Greenville. When I heard that, I had to admit that I sort of scratched my head.
Is it off-road racing? Because the only kind of racing down Sayle Street that would be effective is in a big truck or a buggy with a monster suspension system.
On Tuesday night, Greenville Police Chief Scott Smith, in the gentlest terms possible, said that he was doubtful that street racing was happening on Sayle Street for exactly the reason I thought about — the road is terrible.
That’s not saying that street racing doesn’t happen along the streets, roads, parkways (except the furiously bumpy Monty Stratton Parkway) and thoroughfares, because there are places where people can speed up. Smith acknowledged that and said the department would remain vigilant when it comes to enforcement.
As Smith noted, there’s nothing better than slowing traffic than large potholes — or craters. Smith didn’t say the crater part — but you were probabky thinking it.
LIQUOR STORE BONANZA
Remember the days when Starbucks used to build a Starbucks across the street from another Starbucks? Well, that’s what Greenville will look like thanks to an influx of liquor stores. The City Council was faced with the difficult task of approving conditional use permits for neighboring liquor stores.
Wisely, the council voted to table the idea until after a new council is seated in the wake of today’s election. Liquor Depot, which gained approval to open a store inside of the former Collins Street Bakery, was looking to open a second location in the 8000 block of Wesley Street — just south of Interstate 30. However, a competitor plans to open up a shop next door in a former fitness studio. Technically there’s a driveway dividing the two, but you get the picture.
The decision about the liquor store divided the city’s planning and zoning commission — 4-3 in both instances. It’s an interesting development because if you read the state law, along with what Hunt County voters approved last year, there should be unanimous approval of these conditional use permits. It’s clear that the divided votes are based on values rather than adhering to the guidelines established by the state, but this also speaks to the position the state is placing on local communities to manage their own affairs.
During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, one of the owners of Liquor Depot suggested that the council should reject the competitor’s bid because they don’t have the experience in the industry that Liquor Depot has. It was a pretty brazen attempt to eliminate a competitor, and it didn’t escape outgoing Councilman Brent Money, who asked the owner that since he was planning to rent the builder, along with already owned another location, if they could just be satisfied with one location? That pretty much ended the conversation at that point.
However, this affair with liquor stores is far from over with more on the way, including the much-discussed one with the bunny rabbit logo.
SPEAKING OF STARBUCKS
After being closed for more than a year to inside dining and conversing, Greenville’s Starbucks has reopened its interior for customers to have a seat and enjoy coffee. Starbucks, along with Chick-Fil-A, was one of the last holdouts in reopening its dining areas for customers. Hyper-efficient Chick-Fil-A appears to still be focused on drive-thru service at this point.
