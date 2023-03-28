Greenville is growing. The 2020 census reported just over 28,000 residents, but at the time our population easily exceeded 30,000 based on available metrics. Using census data, currently platted lots, and apartments planned or under construction, our population could easily exceed 40,000 by the end of the decade. The City Council is focused on ensuring infrastructure is in place to support that growth and, importantly, to guide growth in the future.
According to the National Recreation and Park Association, nine of 10 Americans identify parks and recreation as an important service provided by their local government. Furthermore, this support spans across every segment of the population: by generation, race, ethnicity, and household formation.
Most cities our size have recreational/sports facilities for their citizens – children, young families, seniors, and everyone in between. Currently, the only option for our citizens is the Reecy Davis Sr. Center, which was built by the City of Greenville in 2002. The facility is always busy and crowded due to demand and programming, which makes it difficult to meet citizens’ expectations.
The City Council directed staff to survey our citizens regarding the need for a general-purpose athletic/recreation facility in August of 2022. The survey yielded 1,839 responses. Of those responses, 64%, or 1,184 residents, and 36%, or 655 non-residents, responded with overwhelming support: 81% supported a facility and were willing to pay a monthly fee, and 53% of our citizens supported the facility even if it raised taxes.
Based on this information, the Council directed city staff to proceed with the following goals: 1) The facility would be revenue neutral; 2) That it would NOT increase taxes (seniors’ taxes are already frozen); 3) That its amenities would distinguish it as a regional attraction; and 4) That Reecy Davis would be expanded to accommodate overcrowding.
The facility will be transformative for our community! It will offer quality of life opportunities for citizens and become a magnet for regional athletic activities and events that create tourism trickle-down in sales and uses taxes. Culture, schools, and quality of life amenities are important to potential residents and businesses when considering Greenville as their new home. Greenville needs a multi-purpose facility of this type — particularly for young families and retirees.
It is financially challenging to grow while upgrading existing infrastructure because growth consumes cash. Despite these challenges, the City Council has reduced the tax rate over 22 cents the past five years. In 2019 and 2020 the Council adopted a tax rate that meant no year-over-year tax increase for property owners – that had never been done before. In 2021, the Council increased taxes $21 on a $100,000 home while that same home increased in value between $5,000-$15,000. With infrastructure upgrades in place, it’s time to focus on making Greenville a more attractive and viable city for current and future residents.
I am asking you to support the City Council’s decision to move forward with the project. We’re not just building a new recreation center – we’re building a community.
Jerry Ransom is the mayor of Greenville.
