In reference to Dr. Deuell’s recent comments concerning the 10 year old YMCA vote and questioning if the previous “naysayers” would accept the results when/if a new referendum on the proposed new recreation center were to be held I offer the following:
Ron Rogers and several other citizens were concerned over the language and legality of the YMCA vote and directed their concerns to a Dallas law firm.
It was learned that the YMCA proposal as written and presented to the voters was in fact in violation of multiple federal and state statutes and several Greenville city ordinances.
This group of concerned citizens whom were prepared to follow through with a lawsuit to stop this project and presented their findings to appropriate city officials notifying them of their intent to move forward with a suit if required.
These findings as well as the withdrawal of funding from several independent donors brought the YMCA project to a halt and bonds were not sold.
As a former elected official to higher office, Dr Deuell should remember that we are a nation of laws and if he truly believed that the “naysayers” were wrong why has it taken him almost 10 years to speak out?
Mr. Rogers has not spoken out against this new proposal but has put forth the question as to why this large financial venture proposed by the city is not being put forth to the voters with all financial data to include yearly operations and maintenance costs, estimated number of paid memberships needed to cover the O&M, etc. This project could be very beneficial to the city and residents or a financial burden so “naysayers” aside this should be presented for an up or down vote by the city taxpayers.
Wayne Morris
Greenville
