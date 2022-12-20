I am writing in response to two recent letters that have appeared in your "Letters to the Editor." The first letter was published on December 8, 2022, and was written by a lady who had attended the annual Greenville Christmas Parade a few days before. The lady was concerned that "several Confederate flags" were flown from a particular float. The float was sponsored by the Sons of Confederate Veterans. She was concerned that even though the guidelines set out on the official website for the entry for floats in the parade said that "No political/controversial messaging will be allowed" this organization felt it necessary to fly several Confederate flags. She questioned the city's decision to allow this to happen. Of course we don't know if the city officials "inspected" this float, or any other float for that matter, before the parade started.
The second letter was published in the December 13, 2022, section of the "Letters to the Editor." The gentleman who wrote this letter stated that he was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and that they have had a float in the Christmas parade for the past several years, although he did not mention that the float had flown the Confederate flag in previous parades. He also listed a series of local service projects in which the organization has been involved and they are admirable.
My purpose in writing this letter is not necessarily to argue the merits of either letter, but to point out, not only to the gentleman who wrote the letter, but to all of us, the opportunity that was missed here to love our neighbor as ourselves. It is common knowledge that the Confederate flag, for many people, is a symbol of oppression and slavery. The gentleman who wrote the letter knows this. He, and others in his organization, may not agree with that assessment, but they knew that their decision to fly the flag would be offensive to many. They decided to do it anyway. My question is, can you not honor your ancestors by the organization's efforts in building up the community through the service projects in which it is involved? Was it necessary to display such a divisive symbol just because you might have the "right" to do that? We all need to think about our actions and consider how they will affect other people. It is not about "political correctness." It is about following the teachings of Jesus Christ and his command to love your neighbor.
Steve Shipp
Greenville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.