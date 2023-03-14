Dear Sir:
The responses to my previous letter regarding the enhancements of the recreational facilities merits a reply.
It was not my intention to renew debate on the YMCA proposal. Mr. Rogers brought it up as an example of our city government bringing some matters to a vote by the citizens, and I felt it only fair to point out in that case the majority voted yes and yet that approval was not honored.
I did weigh in on the YMCA issue at the time, but unlike one of our current legislators and a recent one, I find working quietly and behind the scenes is more effective.
Of course I want to follow the law. The legal opinion obtained from the Dallas law firm was just that; an opinion. That opinion was sought after, bought and paid for by people opposing the proposal for funding the YMCA. Other legal opinions disagreed.
This was nothing more than intimidation (bullying if you will) by threat of lawsuit. Given the city's precarious financial situation at the time, the city council could not take a chance of incurring huge legal bills win or lose.
Yes, there was a withdrawal of a $1 million donation to the project, but that was not nor should it have been a deal breaker for a project that size. This community has a long tradition of helping with such projects.
Obviously, I struck a nerve. Perhaps, although unlikely, there is some guilt, remorse, or embarrassment that the designated property for the new YMCA on Monty Stratton is still vacant.
Back to the matter at hand, I do hope our city council fully vets the funding for the enhancements of the recreational facilities including citizen input and perhaps even a referendum.
I would hate for these needed improvements to fall victim to habitual contrarianism.
Sincerely,
Robert F. Deuell, M.D
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.