The end of the year and beginning of a new one offers us a moment to reflect as well as a time to look to the future.
Year 2022 certainly produced its share of impactful local events as well ones of monumental state, national and worldwide significance.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine reminded us that we still live in a very dangerous world. Vladimir Putin’s nuclear saber rattling comes as he continues to pulverize Ukrainian cities and energy facilities despite his army’s failures on the battlefield. Hopefully, the new year brings a peaceful resolution to this horrible conflict – one that guarantees a sovereign, free and democratic Ukraine and does not reward the Russian tyrant for his brutality.
The past year also reminded us that our country remains highly polarized. Few things drove that point home more than the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which for more than 50 years guaranteed a woman the constitutional right to abortion. The High Court’s action amounted to a legal and political earthquake, and we suspect the aftershocks will be felt for many years to come.
Here in the Lone Star State, the tragic events of May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde reminded us that our children are not immune to mindless gun violence, even in their school classrooms. We learned that while 19 children and two teachers were being shot to death by an 18-year-old killer, 376 law enforcement officers from a wide range of agencies were standing outside waiting for someone to take charge.
But 2022 wasn’t all bad. The nation largely settled back into normality after the COVID-19 pandemic began to wane. Unfortunately, the virus is still among us, making people sick. But new vaccines and therapeutics have made the disease less deadly and we are able to resume normal routines.
Year 2022 also saw several stunning scientific achievements. The James Webb Telescope began transmitting back to Earth mind-blowing images from the deepest reaches of the universe. And just recently, American scientists in California achieved nuclear fusion that resulted in a net energy gain. The research milestone demonstrated the future potential for producing unlimited energy without carbon emissions or nuclear waste. Although it is highly doubtful that baby boomers will ever see fusion put into everyday practice, the achievement bodes well for a clean energy future for the generations to come. Another promising scientific breakthrough involves what could be “a game-changer” for the opioid epidemic. A research team at the University of Houston has developed an anti-fentanyl vaccine that can block the drug’s effect on the brain, thereby eliminating its “high” and breaking the cycle of dependancy.
“We believe these findings could have a significant impact on a very serious problem plaguing society for years – opioid misuse. Our vaccine is able to generate anti-fentanyl antibodies that bind to the consumed fentanyl and prevent it from entering the brain, allowing it to be eliminated out of the body via the kidneys. Thus, the individual will not feel the euphoric effects and can ‘get back on the wagon’ to sobriety,” said the study’s lead author Colin Haile.
So many good things did come out of 2022, and we are optimistic that 2023 will also offer many new and fascinating discoveries.
Here’s to a 2023 that brings peace to war-torn lands, continued progress against disease, and safety and security for our children. We also hope it brings more civility to our political discourse and less polarization among the nation’s citizens.
Have a Happy New Year!
