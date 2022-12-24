Another Christmas is upon us and once again today’s Herald-Banner continues its tradition of honoring the holiday with our annual Good News Edition.
For this paper, we’ve put aside news about controversial issues, criminal acts and proceedings, political spats, tragic accidents, health worries and any other matter that lacks positivity. We want our thousands of readers to find only a trove of good news as they peruse this edition.
We do this because Christmas is a special time – a time of goodwill toward others, a time of renewed hope for a peaceful world, a time of sharing with our less fortunate neighbors, a time of celebration for the birth of a baby boy in Bethlehem several millennia ago.
For Christians and non-Christians alike, many find their spirits lifted by the traditional sights and sounds of the season – the sparkling lights and dazzling decorations, the shimmering Christmas trees, the exchange of gifts, and the cheerful holiday gatherings with those near and dear.
In this wonderful land we call America, people celebrate Christmas in myriad ways. In the war torn nation of Ukraine, millions will gather in cold houses and apartments around the flickering light of a candle because their electricity has been cut off by Russian bombs. No matter your faith, hopefully we can all agree that “Peace on Earth” is a worthy endeavor.
Along with prayers for peace in the world, Christmas is a time for giving, and we’ve been astonished by the generosity of so many in Hunt County who provide toys to children, warm coats to families, holiday meals and food and even furniture and appliances for those in need. The Texan Theater even opened its doors to those who needed a warm place to shelter from the this week’s bitter cold.
The Christmas season, it seems, brings out the best in people.
In that spirit, perhaps we can work to improve the level of discourse we have with one another, especially those with whom we may disagree. Maybe we can put aside some of the ugliness, the snarky comments, the demeaning remarks made to and about others.
Perhaps we can be a little kinder, a little nicer to one another, if not for ourselves, then in respect for this season of peace and giving.
We hope our readers and all residents of Greenville and Hunt County have a safe, peaceful and happy end to 2022.
Merry Christmas to all of you!
