On Friday night (Jan. 13) I attended the Oak Ridge Boys concert that was held at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
From start to finish, it was an awesome concert that the entire family could enjoy. The title to one of the songs by the Oak Ridge Boys was “Did I Make a Difference.”
Hats off to the GMA staff — they indeed made a difference with their friendliness, helpfulness and kindness.
Thank you for a job well done.
Betty Brown
Greenville
