The moment it was announced:
WATCH: Derek Chauvin declared guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death. https://t.co/olDOHgU9BV pic.twitter.com/bw6gKPqo4q— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 20, 2021
The scene from Minneapolis after the jury rendered its verdict:
Tears of celebration at George Floyd Square as the verdict on Derek Chauvin was read, guilty on all charges. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IDMdjfbMvD— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 20, 2021
.@nvlevy, former president of @NAACPmpls, tells @GayleKing about the Chauvin guilty verdict: "The Black community has been on edge since this trial began. And now, it feels like we can breathe." https://t.co/9DFCs5QB6A pic.twitter.com/bGI7KmdsX5— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 20, 2021
George Floyd's family was overjoyed with the jury's decision.
WATCH: George Floyd's family reacts to the conviction of Derek Chauvin on all three counts in the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/6nN46Fosol pic.twitter.com/15Q5jiE3oB— ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2021
There was swift reaction from the NBA.
NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today: pic.twitter.com/r0XQkLssOb— NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021