Guilty of murder, manslaughter

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The moment it was announced: 

The scene from Minneapolis after the jury rendered its verdict: 

George Floyd's family was overjoyed with the jury's decision. 

There was swift reaction from the NBA. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you