There is hope among high school and college coaches and athletic directors that things will start to return to normal when it comes to sports in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The last year has been marked by cancellations, shortened seasons and frustration.
“I think the pageantry and atmosphere of live sports will resume sooner than later,” said Tim McMurray, A&M-Commerce’s athletic director. “With many counties and regions continuing to procure vaccines at an accelerating rate, the number of sporting events that have been conducted (indoors and outdoors) this winter and spring, and the potential herd immunity that is projected to develop in North Texas this summer, I believe we have a chance for a safe and successful full return to play in the fall of 2021.”
The last 13 months for Hunt County athletes, coaches and fans have been unlike any other season in prior history due to concerns over COVID-19.
People have lost loved ones to the virus or had family members, friends, coaches or teammates get sick or exposed to the virus and gone into quarantine for two weeks or longer. High school and college ball games have been canceled because of the virus. Athletic seasons have been shortened and even called off.
Football teams like the Commerce Tigers and Cumby Trojans missed out on trips to the playoffs because of it.
“I don’t know that it’s ever going to be back to normal,” said Todd Wallace, the head football coach and athletic director for the Quinlan Ford Panthers. Wallace, like many, also faced his own coronavirus infection, but he was spared many of the worst effects of the virus.
In turn, the virus has disrupted practices and routines.
“The school experience is different right now,” said Darren Duke, the Greenville Lions’ head football coach and athletic director. “I don’t enjoy it. The kids are just missing out on so many experiences.”
Coaches and referees have been wearing protective masks during the games as well as players on the sidelines, plus the fans in the stands. Some players have elected to wear masks while on the court.
For the fans, the new reality is contactless ticketing and concession sales plus limited numbers of spectators allowed in the stands though the capacity limits are now being lifted.
Texas A&M University-Commerce called off its 2020 football season because of concerns over the virus and elected not to play a limited schedule in the spring as many college teams in Texas did.
A&M-Commerce dealt with COVID-19 issues on the part of the Lions and some of the opponents that caused cancellations or postponement of ball games in other sports including volleyball, basketball and soccer. The A&M-Commerce men played just 14 basketball games as compared to 30 games the previous season and the women’s soccer team played only seven games in the spring, instead of a full schedule in the fall.
Wallace’s Quinlan Panther football team was one of the lucky ones. The 6-3 Panthers didn’t have any players test positive for COVID-19, according to Wallace, but had some games called off or rescheduled because of coronavirus issues affecting the other team.
“We did not have one case,” he said.
Greenville High School’s football schedule was greatly affected as they had players quarantining during the season and so were opposing teams. The Lions had to drop a couple of games from the schedule and played an altered district schedule after District 8-5A-II went to a zone format. Instead of playing seven football district games as was originally planned, the Lions played five 8-5A-II games.
“We ended up having to play all the top teams in our district on the road,” said Duke, whose Lions went 4-5 and reached the playoffs for the second straight season. “I think the kids just showed a lot of heart.”
Duke doesn’t see the end of wearing protective masks or practicing social distancing for the time being.
“I would think masks and social distancing would continue,” he said. “I really think they’re going to open stadiums back to max capacity by the time you get into big games (in the fall) and senior nights.”
The Lions and Panthers both marked off every other row in their outdoor stadiums, preventing fans from sitting there due to limited capacity guidelines as mandated by Texas governor Greg Abbott, who has now lifted all those guidelines, allowing teams like the Texas Rangers to open their stadiums to full capacity.
“I think you will see the return of large crowds,” said Wallace. “I think that’s what people want to do.”
The A&M-Commerce Lions announced a full fall schedule of football though they recently had to call off a spring football intrasquad game due to COVID-19.
“In August of 2020, we made the difficult decision to not play football during the 2020-21 academic year,” said McMurray. “Our team had the primary voice in that, and they asked a number of excellent questions related to health, competition and championship opportunities. As the academic year progressed, our decision to practice and compete against each other and get better as a program has paid great dividends. Our ‘super senior’ class that was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA has focused its efforts on competing for the LSC and NCAA playoffs in 2021, as we expect them to be conducted this fall.”
McMurray said he believes some of the safety precautions will continue in the future.
“I believe we will see short-term technological advances that evolved during the pandemic become more permanent solutions for in-person crowds and events,” he said. “Examples may include contact-less ticketing, a significant reduction of hard tickets, touchless concession ordering processes and screening enhancements to protect the health and safety of our fans.”
Fans entering the A&M-C Lions’ basketball games were checked for their temperature before being allowed in the Field House.
The Greenville Lions are looking to open T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium to full capacity in the future.
“As soon as we can we’re going to open it up to full capacity,” said Duke. “One thing we’ve learned over the past year, don’t take anything for granted.”