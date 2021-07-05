After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out road races across the country, Saturday's Firecracker 5-kilometer run through Greenville must have felt nice for the 58 runners in the field.
Starting in front of Kavanaugh Methodist Church at the corner of Park and Stonewall streets, the runners navigated the 3.1-mile course, which featured a loop in downtown Greenville.
Leading the way was Adrian Ramirez, who covered the course in 19-minutes, 43-seconds, to earn the overall title. The route proved to be more forgiving to the field with cool temperatures and light rain — all spared from the high heat and humidity.
The top woman in the field was Greenville's Maria Servin, who finished sixth overall. The 31-year-old Servin completed the course in 22:55 — averaging 7:22 per mile. She was nearly three minutes faster than the second-place female finisher.
One of the day's big surprises was nine-year-old K. Otto of Greenville, who finished ninth in the men's race. Otto raced to a 25:51 performance — averaging 8:19 per mile.
5,000 meters
Overall results (hometown, age)
Men
- Adrian Ramirez (Nevada, 41), 19:43; 2. Miguel Lopez (Sherman, 34) 20:11; 3. Joshua Haish (Royse City, 28) 20:30; 4. Payton Franlin (Greenville, 20) 21:02; 5. Daniel Shepherd (Bentonville, Ark., 37) 21:32; 6. Joey Crouch (Caddo Mills, 51) 23:59; 7. Jason Rasberry (Garland, 38) 24:21; 8. James Murrey (Campbell, 42) 25:06; 9. K. Otto (Greenville, 9) 25:51; 10. Mario Hernandez (Greenville, 36) 26:13; 11. Jose Pena (Dallas, 47) 26:16; 12. Michael Charles (Princeton, 40) 26:29; 13. Chris Pinales (Sulphur Springs, 49) 27:08; 14. Owen Phillips (Lone Oak, 18) 28:26; 15. Sawyer Magnus (Greenville, 27) 28:32; 16. Daniel Austin (Greenville, 33) 29:44; 17. Edman Agurcia (Greenville, 25) 30:20; 18. Ethan Childress (Greenville, 32) 30:59; 19. Bart Bryan (Greenville, 61) 30:59; 20. Rickie Tucker (Greenville, 41) 31:16; 21. Jay Long (Bonham, 32:26; 22. John Dickson (Rockwall, 38) 33:06; 23. Overton Freeman (Greenville, 20) 33:16; 24. Jahyl Cross (Greenville, 22) 33:22; 25. Stephen Howell (Caddo Mills, 38) 33:51; 26. Steven Burton (Greenville, 58) 34:02; 27. Caleb Bryan (Greenville, 26) 35:35; 28. Nicholas Just (Greenville, 14) 37:38; 29. Randy Phillips (Lone Oak, 57) 41:09.
Women
- Maria Servin (Greenville, 31) 22:55; 2. Betty Rodriguez (Greenville, 37) 25:02; 3. Catherine Just (Greenville, 44) 27.11; 4. Eve Murrey (Campbell, 14) 28:42; 5. Sally Derrough (Quinlan, 37) 29:51; 6. Maria Aliperto (Campbell, 36) 29:58; 7. Kaitlin Keys (Greenville, 35) 33:16; 8. Melissa Warden (Quinlan, 40) 33:31; 9. Gaby Estrada (Grapevine, 32) 33:51; 10. Kelsey Crowther (Greenville, 31) 35:35; 11. Natalie Smith (Royse City, 35) 35:58; 12. Christina Killgore (Greenville, 28) 35:59; 13. Laura Boshart (Greenville, 25) 35:59; 14. Jennifer Wiggins (Greenville, 49) 36:24; 15. Breanna Tucker (Greenville, 15) 38:25; 16. Tracey Crouch (Greenville, 57) 41:21; 17. Brianne Locke (Greenville, 34) 42:00; 18. Katie Shepherd (Greenville, 34) 42:56; 19. Jackie Somerlott (Lawton, Okla., 59) 44:52; 20. Anna Corrales (Quinlan, 21) 46:02; 21. R. Crabtree (Quinlan, 12) 46:03; 22. Alee Corrales (Quinlan, 23) 46:03; 23. Susan Williams (Sherman, 64) 52:29; 24. Dee Ann Phillips (Lone Oak, 56) 55:22; 25. Kiayetta Johnson (Greenville, 30) 1:01:31; 26. Heather Isham (Garland, 34) 1:01:40; 27. Kaitlyn Carter (Greenville, 25) 1:04.06; 28. April Forbeck (Greenville, 43) 1:04:10.