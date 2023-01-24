PLAY AUDITIONS – Greenville Theatre Works will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of “Harvey” from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Those interested in auditioning for a part in the play can do so online at gtwlive.com (scroll to the bottom, and click where it says “audition”). The play was made famous by a film adaptation that starred James Stewart, in which he played a kindly man whose best friend is an invisible (or imaginary) giant rabbit. The play calls for a cast of 12 adults (six men and six women), who span across a wide age range.
HUMANIST ASSOCIATION – The American Humanist Association is looking to see if there’s sufficient interest in humanism in Hunt County to create a chapter in the area. The organization defines humanism as “a progressive philosophy of life that, without theism or other supernatural beliefs, affirms our ability and responsibility to lead ethical lives of personal fulfillment that aspire to the greater good.” Those interested in forming a chapter or who would simply like to learn more can send an email to easttexashumanistgroup@gmail.com or visit the website, https://americanhumanist.org/.
