Although much of Hunt County remains under extreme drought conditions, it will not return to a ban on outdoor burning for now.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court decided Tuesday to wait and see how much rain may be associated with a powerful cold front forecast to arrive this weekend.
Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator/Fire Marshal Richard Hill spoke to the commissioners, explaining that it is hard to implement a ban after having removed it just a month earlier. A ban impacts homeowners who want to burn household trash, and a ban affects commercial contractors wanting to remove brush from construction sites.
“We’ve had six grass fires in the past two weeks,” Hill said. “Two of those were caused by hay balers.”
Hill recommended that commissioners postpone action on a burn ban until after passage of the cold front, which is expected to arrive in the area Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Should there not be sufficient precipitation connected to the system to help alleviate the drought, then Hill said County Judge Bobby Stovall has the authority to implement an emergency burn ban at any time, which would be in effect until the full commissioners court can consider the matter.
“I would just like for you to have this information,” Hill said.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires, shows that most of Hunt County is under an elevated fire danger.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning that it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Wednesday, readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 553 to 743, with a countywide average of 677.
Readings higher than 600 under the index are often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence and intense, deep-burning fires with significant downwind spotting can be expected.
As of Tuesday morning multiple North Texas counties — including Collin, Cooke, Delta, Fannin and Grayson— were listed under bans on outdoor burning.
Stovall agreed that the commissioners should wait to see what happens with the front, which is also forecast to lower afternoon high temperatures into the 70s.
“I haven’t seen any fires in my area,” Stovall said.
“I don’t think we’ve had a lot of grass fires from these conditions,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Hutchins.
As of Wednesday morning, four counties adjacent to Hunt County — Collin, Delta, Fannin and Rockwall — were under bans on outdoor burning.
The Hunt County Fire Marshal’s office reminds residents that although they can burn household trash, untreated wood, brush and trees, controlled burns cannot be conducted inside an incorporated city.
Burning is permitted only from sunup to sundown and a responsible person must always be present during the burning.
Campfires and cooking on an open flame or fire pit is permitted.
However, burning is not allowed if the wind speed is 23 mph or greater and some items are never allowed to be added to a burn pile, including electrical insulation, tires, shingles, treated lumber, heavy oils or asphalt materials, plastic, rubber, metal, mattresses and furniture and potentially explosive materials or chemicals.
Anyone needing additional information on preparing for a controlled burn can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-408-4282.
