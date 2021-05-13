New Greenville City Councilman Kenneth Freeman is glad that he’s been given the opportunity to serve on the seven-person City Council, but he’s also troubled by one key fact — voter turnout in Place 6 is poor.
It’s not just poor — it’s terrible.
Freeman won a seat on the City Council with 58 votes. While he earned 54% of the vote, just 107 people took the time to cast a vote in the election. Place 6 represents a wide swath of the city’s northside and the downtown core, but voter turnout has been historically low.
In 2018, 46 people cast votes in the district — that’s it. The election was decided by just six votes with Cedric Dean defeating Freeman by a 26-20 margin. Sounds more like a football score than one for a city election.
And let’s be honest, this isn’t a problem in just Place 6, but across the city in the last several elections. Ben Collins earned a place on the City Council by not facing an opponent and the man he replaces for Place 5 — Brent Money — didn’t face competition in his last election. The turnout for Place 1 this year, which now features a run-off between Terry Thomas and Brian Hudgeons, wasn’t exactly stellar. Basically, if five people would have shown up and voted for Thomas this race would have been over.
Municipal elections aren’t maybe as thrilling as one involving a president, a governor or a senator, but they are actually more important. The decisions made by the City Council affect your daily life in ways that are hard to measure — like how smooth your drive is to Starbucks or Chick-Fil-A.
So, this is where we sit as a community and we think that Greenville is better than that. Freeman told the Herald-Banner that he’s deeply concerned about participation, as did Dean, who wants to focus his post-City Council efforts on raising awareness about the need for voter participation.
We’re not sure if our community is apathetic to voting, but we don’t feel sorry for those who complain about the wide range of city issues if they’re not going to participate. Greenville is facing a state of unprecedented growth and development and with that there are going to challenges to our infrastructure, including roads, water and sewer.
Everyone here complains about the situation with the roads, but only 1,590 people took the time to vote for a proposition to fix those roads. Let’s get serious Greenville. These issues facing our community require broader engagement from all citizens. We can do better.
