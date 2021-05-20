In a state that values local control and independence from big government, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is the master of sending mixed messages to his constituents about how to conduct business.
On Tuesday, citing a need to protect the liberty of Texans, Abbott unleashed a mandate that mandates local governments, including public schools and state-run universities, cannot mandate wearing masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. That’s a lot of mandates on local governments from the big government chief executive, who used his executive orders power to deliver this to the state.
If President Joe Biden would tell Abbott to do something, you can expect the exact same thing that local governments are saying about Abbott — “don’t tell us what to do.”
Abbott says the state is on its way to defeating COVID-19, but the facts are murky. The truth is the state doesn’t really have a good idea about what’s going on. The Texas Department of State Health Services has done its best but is often behind when it comes to telling an accurate story about what’s happening.
Here in Hunt County, officials are no longer reporting regular COVID-19 infections to the state, or at least the state isn’t checking regularly because the numbers have rarely been updated. That has created a false sense of security. The number of people who have been vaccinated is basically stagnated across the state. In Hunt County, it’s been flat and is bordering on abject failure to get people vaccinated.
When it comes to vaccinations Texas ranks toward the bottom nationally with fully vaccinated populations. That hasn’t stopped Abbott from removing the safeties to protect against a virus that has killed 50,000 Texans. Oh by the way, when it comes to deaths — per capita — Texas is among the leaders.
"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," Abbott said. "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."
In a sports analogy, Abbott is more like the guy who celebrates before getting to the goal line and then fumbles before he gets there. There are some pretty simple things he could do here to be better at his job — like set realistic goals.
For instance, how about lifting the mask mandate when we get to at least 65% vaccinations? Patience and caution aren’t what drives politicians these days, especially those thinking they will run for president. What drives them is scoring points with their base or fundraisers for the next election.
It’s the arbitrary stuff that is particularly maddening. This week, with skimpy evidence and plenty of accusations, Abbott said he would stop accepting the $300 per week unemployment benefit that is given to the state by the federal government. Abbott basically said there’s a whole lot of fraud with this program and there are plenty of jobs out there, and we all need to get back to work.
Abbott’s reasoning, at least in a court of law, would be laughably tossed for its use of circumstantial evidence, because he doesn’t appear to really know what’s going on. Real leadership takes a pragmatic approach, free of the dogma of party or base, and tries to determine the best course of action to govern all people, but in a time of partisan warfare that’s wishful thinking at best.
Herald-Banner editorial
