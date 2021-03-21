In the opening moments of Monday’s city of Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, city officials dropped a bomb on the heads of the new commissioners in an orientation session.
In fact, they actually dropped a bomb on the heads of the entire city in a veiled message that the city was essentially powerless to slow and enact any real changes to planned development.
This is not something the city of Greenville was dictating, it’s the reality facing all cities across the state of Texas thanks to the state legislature, which has moved to restrict the power of cities through legislative fiat.
In the world of politics, there is always the rule of unintended consequences and it is reasonable to say that what the part-time legislature has enacted on full-time city governments could hamstring local control of development. It’s so clear-eyed that the city used this in a presentation to the commission:
“Recently we have seen the erosion of zoning control for local governments in the legislature. The most recent example of this legislative control is the restriction placed on municipalities regarding the use of building materials.
“The commission’s main purpose is to allow a public format for projects requesting special permitting or variances, the commission is not to regulate or control the business activities of a requester if they allowable by state and local ordinance and or zoning.”
That was probably a shock for the new members of the Greenville P & Z commission. In fact, they had to be reminded several times by Planning Director Steven Methven about the limitations on the commission.
At one point, a commissioner asked if a proposed liquor store could be painted a different color in order to obscure the former use of the building as a bakery.
Methven said clearly, “that’s not something we can talk about. It’s a conditional use permit.”
Of course, for those who have been following this trend, it should come as no surprise that it is derived from the leadership of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has brazenly said he doesn’t want to see the state follow California’s path toward hyper-regulation. Abbott is right that much of California’s regulatory environment is problematic, but he also glosses over the fact on how the Golden State got to that place — over development, with little or no oversight.
In 2017, Abbott said: “One strategy would be for the state of Texas to take a ‘rifle shot after rifle shot after rifle shot’ approach to try to override all these local regulations. I think it would be far simpler, and frankly easier for those of you who have to run your lives and your businesses on a daily basis if the state of Texas adopted an overriding policy to create certain standards that must be met.”
That sentiment was compounded in 2019 when then-Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen was recorded as saying: “In this office and in the conference room on that end, any mayor, county judge that was (expletive) enough to come meet with me, I told them with great clarity, my goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the Legislature for cities and counties.”
In the last year, there have been ample restrictions placed on cities when it comes to managing their own affairs. The favorite tool is through preemption, which means the state law supersedes local control. It’s an interesting double standard from state leadership that bristles at federal regulations.
The real problem, as encapsulated by Bonnen’s and Abbott’s past comments, is that Texas’ remarkable economic development has been on its ability to attract world-class businesses to the state with affordable living, great schools and a lower regulatory burden than other places.
For the most part, these economic drivers have been centered in the state’s large urban centers — namely the Interstate 35 corridor from San Antonio north to Dallas.
Here in Greenville, we are starting to see that development reach eastward as the greater Dallas-area ever expands outward. Whether we like it or not, the city of Greenville will grow into an increasingly urban place, but managing that growth may very well be taken away from those who have to live with the consequences of state preemption — the residents and taxpayers.
— Herald-Banner
