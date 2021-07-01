Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will call a special session of the Texas Legislature, but if you think there will be a substantive discussion, we’ve got news for you.
This uncomfortable fact probably won’t be discussed — in the first quarter of 2021; Texas ranked dead last in gross domestic product. That’s a bit of a change from the usual ho-hah narrative issued by Texas leadership, and there’s a simple reason for it — WINTER STORM 2021.
OK, we’re giving Abbott a way out of this statistic, but it’s an inconvenient path. The simplicity of this ranking is clear; when the storm hit in mid-February, it impacted the entire state. People didn’t work. Schools were closed. It was a mess.
And the messy reason was that a lot of people didn’t have electricity. Texas’ allegedly invulnerable power grid was anything but superior. So, when the chance came to make it a priority, Abbott punted. The governor kicked it down the can, opting for a more partisan agenda that works to appease the most conservative elements of his base.
Instead of ensuring weatherproofing of natural gas plants, Abbott signed off on a “constitutional carry.” Abbott vetoed sensible legislation like not spot welding a dog to a chain or providing children with education about domestic violence.
Texas’ economy is a tremendous force, but it’s vulnerable. The storm proved that. For much of his administration, along with that of former Gov. Rick Perry, poaching businesses is fruitful, but you have to tend to it, and this latest report demonstrates what happens when that effort fails.
The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis released its report on Friday. When it came to growth, Nevada was No. 1 — by far. Oil and gas extraction — or lack thereof — helped sink Texas’ first quarter. It’s hard to do that work without electricity.
Friday was a wake-up call for Texas leaders. However, we suspect that no one is listening or reading. We’ve seen here in Greenville that bad news isn’t always the most welcome, but it’s hard to ignore when the metrics are so clear. However, we’ll see a special legislative session breaking an unbroken voting system. And that’s a miss on the part of Gov. Abbott.
Herald-Banner editorial
