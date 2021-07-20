It has been a while since we’ve provided a hit and misses column, but there has been plenty to discuss over the last few weeks here in Greenville.
MISS: DON’T LEAVE DOWNTOWN
For many legacy churches, maintaining a historic building can be a challenge, and there are plenty of churches in Greenville that face that reality. We have some beautiful churches here, including the historic First Baptist Church downtown.
The church is considering a move to another location — out of downtown. The church’s Wesley Street campus is one of Greenville’s largest church complexes, and its vacancy would be a devastating blow to the community.
While we understand the potential financial challenges of maintaining an aging building — we’re in the older real estate business ourselves — it goes without saying that First Baptist is a landmark structure.
So, we remain hopeful that the church can stay downtown because its absence will be hurtful to the soul and character of this part of town.
HIT: STEM IS HARD AT WORK
The hard work of Greenville High School’s Iron Lions is another example of what’s right in our community, especially when it comes to science, technology, engineering and math education.
The Iron Lions built a pair of solar-powered cars to compete in an event at Texas Motor Speedway. The Greenville team has already won five national championships in the endeavor. The team is continuing to compete at the highest levels.
Combine this with the efforts of the Greenville robotics program, which recently garnered a state championship, and we have the makings of a school that is hard to beat in practical STEM applications. The two areas — robotics and renewable energy — will be areas of future development for young engineers and technologists. So, it’s good to see that we’re excelling in these two areas.
HIT: THE ARTS ARE ALIVE
While our Greenville-area students are on the cutting edge of technology, we also see our youth excel in the arts! We heard rave reviews about the musical “Newsies” performed at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium last week by the Greenville Family Theater.
“Newsies” offers stunning dance sequences and spectacular gymnastic stunts,” raved the Herald-Banner’s Alice Reese. “The high-spirited dance numbers reflect the time period with Irish jigs and flawless step dancing. Choreographer Margaret Smith and her assistant Ariel Ross deserve kudos along with acro-choreographer Jennifer Snyder. Smith and Ross also choreographed the convincing fight scenes.”
Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Newsies.”
MISS: COVID-19 IS ON THE RISE
We are going to write it again — we need to get vaccinated.
Hunt County continues to lag when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Less than 40% of county residents are vaccinated, which comes as the virus’ delta variant makes a surge across Texas. Last week, we saw thousands of Texans infected with the virus — the vast majority unvaccinated. Every category of COVID-19 statistic is on the rise, including hospitalizations and death.
It’s a pretty simple shot. It doesn’t hurt. It does have some side effects, but it’s better than contracting the unpredictable COVID-19.
Herald-Banner Editorial
