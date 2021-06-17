The Place 1 voters decided to elect Terry Thomas on Saturday, and the Greenville City Council is now ready to navigate a challenging future.
In the most competitive of Greenville’s City Council races, Thomas won convincingly in a runoff against Brian Hudgeons. Thomas now has the responsibility of replacing Jerry Ransom, who now sits in the mayor’s seat.
However, Thomas assumes a role fraught with hard work in the coming months as the city faces unprecedented growth in the years to come.
Even before Thomas won the election, the City Council was wrestling with the pressures of the near-post-pandemic recovery. In the run-up to the election, the council cleared the way for hundreds of new homes and apartments. Greenville will likely face a construction boom, unlike it has seen in a century.
Now, we applaud all of those who summoned the courage to run for office during this last election cycle— serving on any government board requires devotion to the community and sacrifice of self for the greater good. Certainly, Hudgeons will have an opportunity to continue his service to his hometown in the years come.
Thomas will have to work with his six colleagues on the City Council to find commonality to move the city forward focused on crucial issues like road construction, planning, zoning and new business investment. The council will have to tackle this, facing the reality of a Texas Legislature that seems determined to limit the role of municipal governments.
An example of this limitation rests in how the Hunt County Commissioners Court will manage growth in unincorporated areas. Under the guise of state law, developers have almost free reign to do what they want in the county.
Of course, an explosion of unchecked housing development outside of Greenville’s city limits could lead to significant problems. Still, until the legislature grants greater zoning authority to counties, it’s unlikely the commissioners or city can influence the pace of development.
However, the focus for the City Council will be on how it can manage its development and services within its sphere of influence. Thomas is well prepared for the task at hand. The work will be hard and often thankless, but we’re grateful for those who have chosen to serve our community.
Good luck, Councilman Thomas and the Greenville City Council; this community is counting on you to lead us to greater prosperity.
— Herald-Banner
