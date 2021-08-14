Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.