Greenville voters made their choices Tuesday in a City Council race and also in elections for two Greenville ISD Trustees.
• The contest for the District 3 seat on the Greenville City was between the incumbent, John Turner and Kristen Washington. When the dust settled early Wednesday morning, Washington was the victor, having received 546 votes (54.06 percent) to Turner’s 464 votes (45.94 percent.
• The race for the Greenville ISD Trustee, District 2 seat was between the incumbent, Trena Stafford and Anji Taylor. Stafford won reelection, claiming 587votes (55.07 percent) to Taylor’s 479 (44.93 percent),
* It was a three-way contest in the race for Greenville ISD Trustee, District 3 between Janna Stephens, Michael Phillips and Scott Potter.
Stephens received 854 votes (40.19 percent) to Potter’s 739 votes (34.78 percent) and Phillips’ votes (25.04 percent).
It was not immediately clear, since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote, if Stephens and Potter would now head to runoff election.
