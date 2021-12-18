Before long Texas will reach another grim milestone --75,000 COVID-19 deaths, many of which occurred after the introduction of effective vaccines roughly a year ago.
Way too many people have died needlessly. They would still be here today with their children, with their brothers and sisters and friends had they only heeded the advice of health experts across the nation to get vaccinated. Sadly, they fell victim to fear mongering, to conspiracy crackpots, to political tribalism, to a stubborn resentment of being told what to do by people who they neither respect nor trust.
So they made a choice not to vaccinate, and that choice cost them their lives.
Here in Hunt County, the rate of fully vaccinated people is just 43% while neighboring Rockwall County reports a 60% rate. Statewide, the rate of fully vaccinated Texans stands at just over 60%, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
Now we’re faced with another variant of the COVID-19 virus called Omicron, and people wonder if this pandemic will ever end. We can’t say when it will end, but we can say it won’t end until more people achieve a level of protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Listen folks, a vaccination rate of 43% won’t cut it.
We’ve learned though rigorous scientific studies conducted right here in Texas that vaccines are effective in shielding us from COVID-19 and its variants. No, the shield is not 100% impenetrable, but a recent DSHS study shows that your chance of dying is 20 times less if you are vaccinated.
The virus doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, if you’re white, black or brown, if you’re tall or short, young or old, male or female. Its only mission is to infect you and spread to others.
You have the power to short-circuit its plans. You have the power to keep yourself out of the hospital ICU or worse. You have the power to slow its spread and help protect your loved ones and your community.
What are you waiting for?
— Herald-Banner
