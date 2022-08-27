People may have been surprised to read in last week’s Herald-Banner that roughly half the inmates in the county jail have some form of mental illness. Frankly, that news should surprise no one.
For decades, county jails across Texas have been used to warehouse mentally ill people. Greenville’s police and Hunt County’s deputies have regular interactions with mentally ill people, the majority of whom are guilty of little more than vagrancy, public intoxication or being a nuisance. Few demonstrate real criminal intent. Still, officers have little choice but to detain them and take them off to jail, where they may or may not receive appropriate treatment for their illness.
After the Uvalde school massacre in May, the state’s Legislature and the executive branch placed mental illness front and center. Gov. Greg Abbott cast aside calls for gun control and stated that Texas needed to do a better job with mental health.
We agree with the governor. According to a 2022 report from Mental Health America, Texas ranked last in the nation when it comes to access to mental health care. That reality is borne out by numbers of mentally ill people confined in jails across the state and right here in Hunt County. Instead of getting the treatment they need, they’re locked away.
County Attorney G. Calvin Grogan, whose office handles most of the county’s mental health cases, plays a leading role on the Hunt County Behavioral Health Leadership Team. Grogan is at the forefront of advocating for best practices when it comes to dealing with mental health locally.
He told the Herald-Banner that Hunt County lacks treatment options. The county also lacks facilities, beds, out-patient care and generally the type of care mentally ill people require to get better.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones and Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Starnes also are keenly aware of the challenges posed by trying to treat mentally ill people in a jail setting, especially when they’re mixed in with the general population. Unlike neighboring Rockwall County, Hunt County’s jail has no separate area to house people with mental illness. The jail does what it can, but its measures are no substitute for the more intense care these inmates need.
“We’re not equipped,” says Jones, and “the help’s not here.”
The county commissioners are expected soon to once again look at the issue of a new jail for Hunt County. Given the checkered history of the current law enforcement center, we don’t know if such a project would fly in this community.
But if voters ever do support building a new facility, we strongly urge that it contain an area where mentally ill inmates can get the type of help they need to become productive citizens.
We also wish Grogan and the Behavioral Health Leadership Team well in their pursuit to improve mental health services in Hunt County. Because, as Sheriff Jones says, “We’re failing. If we don’t get a hold on it, it’s just going to get worse.”
— Herald-Banner
