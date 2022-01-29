Tuesday night’s update on the city’s $50 million street program contained a ton of useful information as Public Works Director Press Tompkins covered everything from asphalt oxidation to the ancient cast iron pipes buried beneath the streets in older sections of Greenville.
From our view, the key takeaways from the presentation are that the city is focusing its attention first on the most heavily traveled streets in the city, the ones that move people to and from their jobs and the city’s commercial areas. Given the high cost of rebuilding a stretch of road, the approach makes sense, as it will provide the greatest benefit to the most people.
A second point of emphasis addressed by Tompkins and Councilman Kenneth Freeman was the poor condition of sewage and potable water lines buried under many of the city’s crumbling streets. The city recently found an old cast iron waste line leaking raw sewage into the ground. According to Freeman, the replacement of aging water and sewage lines should have commenced 30-40 years ago.
Freeman was correct when he said work needs to continue on replacing these old lines, even if it does progress “a little at a time until we get them all out.” The city’s commitment to this process must be unyielding.
Like Freeman pointed out, the city has problems that $50 million won’t address. Bringing the all the city’s 187 miles of streets and roads up to snuff would carry an enormous price tag – something like $300 million to $400 million, according to Tompkins.
Citizens have been patient through the years. Many of them, we suspect, have grown accustomed to the terrible condition of their residential streets, many of which are too far gone to benefit from traditional reconditioning methods.
We hope today’s city leaders do not take the same “head in the sand” approach to critical infrastructure as their predecessors apparently did.
Even if, as Freeman said, the city addresses its deteriorated pipes and crumbling residential streets “a little at a time” we urge Greenville’s leaders to keep water and street infrastructure out of the sand and on the front burner.
— Herald-Banner
