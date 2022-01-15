Monday’s federal holiday commemorates the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the American civil rights leader who led a non-violent movement for racial justice and equality in the United States.
It was King’s view that America had failed to live up to its own creed articulated in the Declaration of Independence, which declares: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.”
Across the Jim Crow South, it was painfully obvious those words held little meaning, at least when it came to African-Americans, who were relegated to second-class status.
In the North, too, black Americans experienced discrimination on multiple fronts, including in a federal housing policy that encouraged redlining, a systematic practice that kept financial services out of reach for people based on their race or ethnicity instead of their creditworthiness.
King’s speeches, his marches, his willingness to confront the established powers of his day won him few friends with those comfortably ensconced in the status quo. He and others in the movement, often labeled as “agitators,” were often derided and ridiculed, routinely arrested, threatened, and sometimes beaten for what the late John Lewis called “getting into good trouble.”
A few of those civil rights leaders, King among them, even paid with their lives. King was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
He lived, however, to see passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, landmark legislation that struck at the heart of Jim Crow by prohibiting discrimination at places such as restaurants, theaters, public schools, public transportation, and at the work place.
That was followed in 1965 by the Voting Rights Act, legislation that outlawed racial discrimination in voting. It eliminated such practices as literacy tests and poll taxes and other barriers to voting. Both pieces of legislation were passed by large bipartisan margins.
The United States has come a long way in addressing racial disparities and injustice. We doubt that few people would prefer going back to the days of Jim Crow. Still, we as a city, county, state and nation must stay vigilant and call out discrimination when we see it. No amount of legislation can change the inner workings of the human heart.
On Monday, we can celebrate the life of a great American and strive to fulfill his dream that “one day we’ll all live in a nation where (people) will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content to their character.”
— Herald-Banner
