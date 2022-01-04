Talk about ending the year on a high note.
It was heartening to learn that just after Christmas, Hunt County Commissioners voted unanimously to extend a tax abatement to HP Hood, a Massachusetts-based company looking to build a dairy and plant-based food products facility in Greenville.
All signs now point to a major new employer setting up shop here. Many details of the new operation are expected to emerge in the weeks to come, but we think we can safely say that when it comes to economic development projects, this one is a plum! It’s not every day that a company wants to make an estimated $300 million investment in your city, and this project will create jobs and add value to Greenville and Hunt County.
HP Hood is one of the largest branded dairy operations in the United States, with annual revenue pegged at about $2.2 billion. HP Hood operates 13 dairy plants across the country and employs about 3,000 people, according to the company. It has been in business for 170 years.
Companies with the footprint and history of HP Hood do not decide to make huge investments just anywhere. The company obviously did its due diligence on Greenville and liked what it saw –from water supply, to electrical power, to transportation, to the workforce. HP Hood’s decision to invest here speaks volumes about Greenville.
It also speaks to the degree of local effort and initiative that went into the deal. Greenville’s city government and its Economic Development Corp. along with leaders from the county and the school district deserve a pat on the back for making this enterprise – code named Project Mass – possible.
We at the Herald-Banner will do our best to keep our readers informed as more details about the project emerge – from the expected date of when operations commence to the number of jobs to the line of products that will be made here in Greenville.
Meanwhile, to those instrumental in landing this major project, we say: “Well done.”
To HP Hood, we say: “Welcome to Greenville.”
— Herald-Banner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.