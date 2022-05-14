There is perhaps nothing in this world more tragic than the death of a child.
And too often, accidental deaths are entirely preventable. Such is the case of a child drowning.
Last year, at least 77 children in Texas died by drowning, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Through May 5 of this year, 12 Texas children have died by drowning. Drowning is the top cause of injury-related deaths for children ages 1 to 4 and the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children 19 and younger, according to safekids.org.
With summer coming, children and their families will seek swimming pools and lakes as places to cool off. What this means is that adults must be responsible and prepared. Greenville Fire-Rescue is conducting a series of water rescue programs through May on Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at Westview United Methodist Church in Greenville. Topics include such things as pool safety, boating and the use of lifejackets. These presentations are valuable to anyone with children.
And whether you can attend these presentations are not, anyone looking after children should be aware and be prepared.
Here are some safety tips from Safe Kids and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Make sure your children learn basic swimming and water safety rules. Infants can often learn to swim before they walk.
• Adults supervision is critical, whether at home, in a public pool or in a waterway. Supervising adults should avoid distracting activities such as reading, using the phone or consuming alcohol or drugs. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends “touch supervision,” meaning the adult is no more than an arm’s length away from a child around water.
• Use life jackets. Whether near natural bodies of water or at the pool or water park, make sure your child wears a life jacket that fits properly and is approved by the U.S. Coast Guard.
• Install fences around home pools, irrigation ditches, drainage ditches and ponds. Fences should be at least 4 feet tall with self-closing and self-latching gates.
• Understand and know the risks of lakes, rivers, oceans and rivers; they all have hidden hazards.
• Learn CPR and other water rescue skills. Even the most vigilant parent or guardian might be faced with an accident or injury.
In short, as an adult be responsible and be prepared.
— Herald-Banner
