Sometimes it’s hard to fathom what takes place in this great state in the name of political partisanship.
The news that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign sent out thousands of mailers to Republican supporters urging them to send their completed mail-in ballot applications to the wrong place is mind blowing. Patrick, arguably the most powerful elected leader in Texas, has managed to disenfranchise who knows how many Republican voters by telling them to send their absentee ballot applications to the Secretary of State’s Office instead of where the applications belong – their local elections offices.
Patrick’s campaign ostensibly instructed Republican voters to send their applications to the wrong place lest they wind up in the hands of “Blue County election officials,” according to a campaign spokesman.
Along with disparaging the integrity of Texas elections officials merely because their counties tend to lean the wrong way politically, Patrick’s campaign may have undermined Republican candidates competing in closely contested primaries where a handful of votes could make the difference. For a Republican politician, Patrick has managed to achieve a rare feat – suppressing the Republican vote.
Are we missing something, or did Texas voters not have their say when Republicans swept to victory across Texas in 2020, holding onto the Senate, the House and every statewide elected office. Did Texas not award its 38 electoral votes to former President Trump? How was that possible with so much dishonesty and fraud in the large urban centers – those despicable blue areas full of cheats and liars and fraudsters?
So is this what we’ve come to? Where Texans scream “fraud!” every time they lose an election? Where someone’s personal integrity is questioned because they live in the wrong part of the state? The actions of Patrick’s campaign are a sad commentary on the state of democracy in Texas.
— Herald-Banner
