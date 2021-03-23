As the 87th session of Texas Legislature works its way through a huge raft of bills, we were given hope by the bill authored by Rep. Chris Paddie, who represents the 9th District in East Texas, that would require the state’s electric and utility providers to winterize their operations.
It’s the right move. As we reported last week, Paddie’s bill would require the following:
• Implement measures to prepare facilities to maintain service quality and reliability during a weather emergency.
• Make all reasonable efforts to prevent interruptions of service during an extreme weather emergency.
• Reestablish service within the shortest possible time, should an interruption occur due to an extreme weather emergency.
• Make reasonable efforts to manage emergencies resulting from a failure of service caused by an extreme weather emergency, including issuing instructions to its employees on procedures to be followed in the event of an extreme weather emergency.
Much of this should have been done after the storm in 2011, but it’s good to see the state’s leaders taking this matter seriously — we hope. With GEUS having to take out a $20 million loan it shows how vulnerable many small providers can be if the state doesn’t take action.
The next action should be focused on rolling back those excessive charges for utilities that were forced to buy power outside of their normal routes, which is exactly why GEUS was forced to make huge expenditures during the winter storm.
As we read through the many bills that the legislature is considering we wanted to highlight just some of the bills that might have an impact here in Hunt County:
HB 34 aims to protect all public safety workers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 on the job. Previously this protection was for those who might be exposed to tuberculosis or other lung ailments contracted while working.
HB 36 and HB 219 both aim to eliminate the Jan. 19 state holiday devoted to Confederate war heroes including Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
HB 59 is the second effort by Rep. Andrew Murr (R-Junction) to reform the way schools are financed. In this effort, Murr’s bill would eliminate an independent school district’s ability to collect taxes that would pay for maintenance and operations. Currently, those taxes are broken out in what a district collects in property taxes. Murr, however, proposes adding an enrichment element to the tax to help with student achievement.
HB 120 is an effort to bring back straight-ticket voting to Texas. In 2017, the legislature removed the ability for a voter to cast a vote for a party’s entire slate of candidates.
HB 181 would require all school districts to employ at least one full-time nurse, along with having at least one nurse for every 750 students served.
HB 186 would provide a tax exemption for those who add rainwater collection systems or gray water collection for re-use. The proposed law would grant an exemption from taxation of the portion of the appraised value.
HB 160 would add the definition of what is acceptable voter identification by allowing ID from a public institution of higher education located in this state that contains the person’s photograph, full legal name, and a date of expiration that has not expired or that expired no earlier than four years before the date of presentation.
HB 196 is a reframing of the state’s “castle doctrine” idea by saying that the use of deadly force does not include fear of robbery or aggravated robbery. That would be a major change in the existing law. What remains is the ability to prevent the other’s imminent commission of aggravated kidnapping, murder, sexual assault, or aggravated sexual assault.
HB 194 and 197 would require medical professionals — namely physicians — to have continuing education focused on cultural competency and implicit bias. In HB 194, the focus is on a physician licensed under this subtitle who submits an application for renewal of a registration permit to practice medicine and who practices in the area of general practice, pediatrics, obstetrics, or gynecology shall include continuing medical education in cultural competence and implicit bias among the hours of continuing medical education. HB 197 wants that cultural competence and implicit bias training conducted in medical schools. The bill says a medical school may not award a student a doctor of medicine (M.D.) or doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) degree unless the student has successfully completed the number of hours of coursework in cultural competence and implicit bias required by coordinating board rule.
HB 203 would require sales price information to be released in real estate transactions in an effort to provide greater information on assessed value for homes across the state. Right now, Texas provides anonymity to those who don’t want to disclose the sale price, but that’s also had an impact on assessed values — in some cases possibly overvaluing properties. The first step in this bill would be establishing a commission through the state’s comptroller office to examine the feasibility of the proposal.
HB 211 would enact a 5 cents per milliliter tax on the nicotine liquid used in e-cigarettes or vapor products, which are taxed in other ways as well. However, the funds from this tax would be focused on providing health care education for children.
Throughout the course of the legislative session, we will make the attempt to provide context and analysis on the huge number of bills that are working their way through various committees in Austin.
— Herald-Banner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.