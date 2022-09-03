Notice to readers: Next week’s Tuesday edition of the Herald-Banner to be delivered Wednesday

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Generally clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 10:49 am
Because Monday is Labor Day, the edition of the Herald-Banner that normally publishes on Tuesday will instead be delivered on Wednesday so that our staff can enjoy the holiday.
There will be no change to regular delivery on Thursday and Saturday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.