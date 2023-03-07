Dear editor,
Imagine my surprise upon reading your recent article about last Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Upon further review, I learned it took the Council only 14 minutes to spend $5 million by authorizing a development contract for an expanded recreation center at the Sports Park and enhancements to the Reecy Davis Center. That 14 minutes included a short presentation by a department head, public testimony, and very brief comments from just two Council members.
It’s not what was said, but what was not said that baffles me. For starters, what was the date of the public meeting when the Council decided to move forward with this expensive project? Was there a public vote of Council members? How will the expansion be paid for? And most importantly, will the voters get to weigh in via the referendum process before the City plunges deeper in debt to fund the whopping $65 million price tag? None of these vital questions were even discussed Tuesday. Instead, almost nothing of substance was said by Council before quickly approving the first $5 million.
Since that meeting, I have reached out to four members of the Council for answers, with very limited success. None of the four have offered any assurances that the voters will have a voice at the ballot box in approving or rejecting this debt burden which, with interest, could easily top $100 million.
The City has a long tradition of allowing voters a voice in the approval of large expenditures. In just the last 10 years, voters have weighed in on much smaller bond proposals than this, such as $15 million for a YMCA, a $12.6 million street bond, and a $50 million bond package just two years ago.
This letter is not about the merits of expanding our parks and recreation opportunities, which I support. The issue is, will the City Council do the right thing, as past Councils have done, by allowing a referendum to decide what is easily the largest bond issue in the history of Greenville. In short, “Why is the Greenville City Council afraid of the voters”?
I urge the Herald Banner to stay on this story by demanding answers from City officials that thus far have been scant.
Sincerely,
Ron Rogers
Greenville
