Every year, North Texas Giving Day unites communities in a remarkable display of generosity and compassion. On Thursday, we have the chance to come together once again to support the nonprofits that make a profound impact on our local community. This annual event – now in its 14th year – provides a unique opportunity for each of us to make a difference and support the causes we hold close to our hearts.
Hunt County has a vibrant tapestry of nonprofit organizations dedicated to making our community stronger, healthier and more vibrant. These organizations work tirelessly to address various issues – from supporting children and families to preserving our cultural heritage. Many of them have registered for North Texas Giving Day and they need our help to continue their work.
The organizations in Hunt County registered with North Texas Giving Day include:
• Casa for Hunt County
• United Way of Hunt County
• Hunt County Kids Inc.
• Hunt County Shared Ministries
• Hunt County Children's Advocacy Center and Rape Crisis Center
• No Kill Hunt County and Surrounding Areas
• Lake Area Shared Ministry Food Pantry
• Community Service Inc.
• Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum
• Cause for PAWS
• Tribute Comfort Dogs
• Texas Best Choices Animal Rescue
• Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas
• Solar Car Challenge Foundation
These organizations touch countless lives and contribute significantly to the betterment of our community. By donating on North Texas Giving Day, you can directly support their efforts to create positive change right here in Hunt County.
So let's come together once again, Hunt County. Mark your calendars and plan to donate to the organizations that matter most to you. Your support, no matter the amount, will make a tremendous difference.
On North Texas Giving Day, let's show the world that Hunt County cares, that we are committed to building a brighter future and that we believe in the power of community-wide giving. Together, we can make our community stronger, more resilient and full of hope.
To participate in Thursday’s 18-hour online giving event designed to empower each of us to give back to our community easily and efficiently, simply search for Hunt County at www.northtexasgivingday.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.