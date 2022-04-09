I’m sure plenty of people in and around Greenville would take issue with my political beliefs. And frankly, I find some of the views and opinions expressed by certain folks around here a half bubble or so off plumb.
But hey, that’s what’s great about living in America, right? We are free to criticize ideas, take shots at our elected leaders, and let them know when we’re ticked off.
Most importantly, we’re free to vote them into or out of office. That’s what free people do. That’s how a democracy works.
Now envision yourself living in President Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Envision a world where you’re not free to speak your mind, where you’re afraid to even state the truth for fear of imprisonment. Imagine living in a land with one source of news and information – the news and information Vladimir Putin wants you to see and hear.
What war in Ukraine? It’s a “special military operation.” What destruction of cities by Russian shells and missiles? Ukrainian Nazi’s are the ones destroying those cities. What civilian murders and atrocities in the suburbs around Kiev? Those scenes were staged; they’re fake. Today’s Russia and the totalitarian world at large have become the places of which Orwell warned, where war is peace, truths are lies and freedom is tyranny.
Which leads me to certain members of Congress who have become Putin apologists. They blame the war in Ukraine on the United States and NATO, which expanded eastward after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. Putin, their reasoning goes, never would have lashed out had NATO just stayed away.
Oh really.
Ever wonder why former Soviet republics like Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia immediately looked westward in the wake of the Soviet crackup instead of returning to the warm embrace of Mother Russia and its well-stocked cupboard of dictators? Maybe they weren’t all that enchanted with the Russian bear. Maybe they wanted freedom to chart their own destinies, freedom to elect their own leaders, freedom to live on their own terms, freedom to speak their minds. In short, maybe they wanted the same freedoms we enjoy rather than being told how to think and behave by a steady parade of tyrants in Moscow.
Putin embodies their fears, the fears that drew them to NATO in the first place. Ukraine wasn’t as fortunate as those nations and has fallen victim to a ruthless dictator’s aggrieved sense of history. Ukrainians, however, are putting up a heroic defense of their land while the Kremlin seeks to turn their cities to dust all the while spewing lies to the Russian masses.
Look at Putin’s land, where truth means nothing. Where saying the word “war” can land you in prison. Where political opponents are shot or poisoned or locked away. That’s what authoritarianism gets you.
I’d rather live in a land filled with viewpoints I find disagreeable or obnoxious, where I can state opinions others find disagreeable or obnoxious. I’m thankful for this democracy we share and we should all hope to God we never lose it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.