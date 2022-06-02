Here we are: another year and another mass murder of innocent Texans by a gunman wielding assault weapons, this time the victims were 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde.
Gov. Greg Abbott initially responded by praising the police who responded and shooting down (pun very much intended) any thoughts of universal background checks, age restrictions or any other gun control measures. The next day, we found out that police were inside the school for 50 minutes before finally taking down the shooter. Abbott responded by blaming other people for not telling him that and said he may call the Legislature back into special session to take action to prevent this from happening yet again in Texas.
“All options are on the table,” Abbott said.
Of course, he also dismissed implementing any kind of gun control. There could be more money for mental health monitoring in schools and — maybe — another attempt to pass the so-called Red Flag law to allow police to seize weapons from people who are threatening family members, classmates, teachers in person or on social media. That law almost passed after the 2018 school shooting in Houston, but it was squelched at the last minute by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Furthermore, the Gainesville Register contacted a handful of prominent Texas Republicans within a day of these heinous murders and they sang in unison from the same songbook — it’s a mental health problem and gun control doesn’t work in New York City so it won’t work here.
So plan on hearing some very impassioned called from Democratic legislators for some kind restriction on gun sales, like waiting periods, background checks and raising the age for long gun purchases from 18 to 21 — the same age required to buy beer, cigarettes and handguns — and not much coming from all that. We hate to be cynics, but past is often prologue and the initial sounds from the majority party in the House and the State Senate aren’t terribly promising.
Nonetheless, we at are open to a special session. However, we hope, perhaps foolishly, that we will be surprised. Maybe all options will really be on the table? Maybe schools will get more money for mental health counseling for students and teachers alike? Maybe police will be empowered to act when someone is showing tangible signs of wanting to harm others? Maybe, just maybe, the Legislature will act to make guns tougher to buy than a six-pack of beer?
Who knows? Some legislator may even question whether AR-15s and other assault weapons should even be available for purchase in this state. Maybe one of them will point out that banning those sales wouldn’t keep responsible citizen from owning a handgun and/or shotgun.
So, by all means, Abbott should call the Legislature back. We want action, not thoughts and prayers. However, if Abbott’s plan is to play lip service to angry voters and reassure gun advocates that nothing will really change, then we at the Register would rather that he not even bother with it.
– Gainesville Register, a CNHI sister publication of the Herald-Banner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.