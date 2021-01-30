Patience is a virtue that does not easily fit our lives, especially in a time when information overload speeds up everything. Like so many others, I love making things happen. I thrive on setting and attaining important professional and personal goals. For our Greenville ISD students, I want more than anything to open new doors that allow them to discover their talents and fulfill their potential. I want everyone, including our community, to see them fly, as only they can do.
This was going to be the school year that we opened many of our Career and Technology "shops" to the public. Community members were excited about coming to Greenville High School to have their pets groomed, their oil changed, and to pick up a delicious lunch, all thanks to the skills of our talented and well-trained students.
But this is a year of restless waiting. And, to quote the great Tom Petty, "The Waiting is the Hardest Part."
It has also been a year of reinvention. So many of us are pushing the waiting to the side and creating new outlets for our creativity and expression.
This semester, our unstoppable students are on the move (with safety restrictions securely in place, of course). Just watch them go:
• This semester, our fine arts students will perform in virtual showcases, which will include theatrical and choral performances. You will be able to log in to see live and recorded performances, and, perhaps best of all, family members all over the globe will be able to tune in. Because, as Shakespeare so eloquently put it, all the world's a stage!
• Art Around Town is another exciting fine arts venue that will allow both online and in-person viewing of our students' artwork. Look for an Art Around Town map to be released soon, where you can see student galleries displayed all around Greenville, along with a virtual gallery.
• February is Career and Technical Education Month, and we'll be showcasing our two newest programs, cosmetology and Emergency Medical Technician training, which will allow our students to graduate with professional certifications to find great jobs when they enter the workforce or college.
• Community Service is an integral part of educating the whole child and preparing them to be citizens. The Greenville High School Key Club students completed a joint project with the Golden Ks last Saturday. They got out the lumber, hammer and nails and built a wheelchair ramp for a community member.
• Our Robowranglers are flexing their problem-solving and engineering skills in virtual challenges, and our Solar Car team is building a lean, mean vehicle in preparation for competition this summer.
So yes, unavoidable events have sideswiped plans and shredded timetables, but they have not kept our students from shining in so many ways. And they haven’t stopped our teachers from continuing to give their all by providing lessons for wherever life leads. We are proud of them and their perseverance and grit throughout this unprecedented school year. They have turned waiting into opportunity and innovation.
Dr. Demetrus Liggins is superintendent of Greenville ISD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.