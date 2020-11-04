Early votes released

The final vote tally from Tuesday’s elections in Hunt County were released just before 5 a.m. today

Hunt County voters remained strongly in support of the Republican Party, with GOP candidates in each race winning by wide margins., including the presidential race, where Donald Trump received 29,135 votes (75.64 percent) locally.

There was only one contested Hunt County race, for Constable Precinct 1, which had Republican Richy Valenzuela defeating Democratic candidate Glenn Stone. Valenzuela had received 15,816 votes (76.88 percent) to Stone’s 4,756 votes (23.12 percent).

The race for State Representative District 2 was won in Hunt County by Republican Bryan Slaton, who claimed 28,834 votes (78.06 percent) to Democrat Bill Brannon’s 8,103 votes (21.94 percent). Brannon had previously claimed victory across the district Tuesday night.

Final vote totals in key Hunt County races:

President/Vice President

Donald J. Trump/Michael R.Pence (REP) 29,135  75.64 percent

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM) 8,879 23.05 percent

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB) 432 1.12 percent

Howie Hawkins /Angela Walker (GRN) 71 .18 percent

United States Senator

John Cornyn (REP)  28,864 75.95 percent

Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)  8.293  21.82 percent

Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB) 626  1.65 percent

David B. Collins (GRN) 22. .59 percent

United States Representative, District 4

Pat Fallon (REP) 28.569. percent

Russell Foster (DEM) 7.968 21.36 percent

Lou Antonelli (LIB) 283  2.87 percent

State Representative, District 2

Bryan Slaton (REP) 28,834 78.06 percent

Bill Brannon (DEM) 8,103 21.94 percent

County Constable Precinct 1

Richy Valenzuela (REP) 15,816 76.88 percent

Glenn Stone (DEM) 4,756 23.12 percent

