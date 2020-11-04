The final vote tally from Tuesday’s elections in Hunt County were released just before 5 a.m. today
Hunt County voters remained strongly in support of the Republican Party, with GOP candidates in each race winning by wide margins., including the presidential race, where Donald Trump received 29,135 votes (75.64 percent) locally.
There was only one contested Hunt County race, for Constable Precinct 1, which had Republican Richy Valenzuela defeating Democratic candidate Glenn Stone. Valenzuela had received 15,816 votes (76.88 percent) to Stone’s 4,756 votes (23.12 percent).
The race for State Representative District 2 was won in Hunt County by Republican Bryan Slaton, who claimed 28,834 votes (78.06 percent) to Democrat Bill Brannon’s 8,103 votes (21.94 percent). Brannon had previously claimed victory across the district Tuesday night.
Final vote totals in key Hunt County races:
President/Vice President
Donald J. Trump/Michael R.Pence (REP) 29,135 75.64 percent
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM) 8,879 23.05 percent
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB) 432 1.12 percent
Howie Hawkins /Angela Walker (GRN) 71 .18 percent
United States Senator
John Cornyn (REP) 28,864 75.95 percent
Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM) 8.293 21.82 percent
Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB) 626 1.65 percent
David B. Collins (GRN) 22. .59 percent
United States Representative, District 4
Pat Fallon (REP) 28.569. percent
Russell Foster (DEM) 7.968 21.36 percent
Lou Antonelli (LIB) 283 2.87 percent
State Representative, District 2
Bryan Slaton (REP) 28,834 78.06 percent
Bill Brannon (DEM) 8,103 21.94 percent
County Constable Precinct 1
Richy Valenzuela (REP) 15,816 76.88 percent
Glenn Stone (DEM) 4,756 23.12 percent
