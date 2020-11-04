The following is a list of the final Hunt County results in the contested races on Tuesday’s election ballots.
President/Vice President
Vote for None or One
Donald J. Trump/Michael R.Pence (REP) 29,135 75.64 percent
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM) 8,879 23.05 percent
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB) 432 1.12 percent
Howie Hawkins /Angela Walker (GRN) 71 .18 percent
United States Senator
Vote for None or One
John Cornyn (REP) 28,864 75.95 percent
Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM) 8.293 21.82 percent
Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB) 626 1.65 percent
David B. Collins (GRN) 22. .59 percent
United States Representative, District 4
Vote for None or One
Pat Fallon (REP) 28.569. percent
Russell Foster (DEM) 7.968 21.36 percent
Lou Antonelli (LIB) 283 2.87 percent
Railroad Commissioner
Vote for None or One
James “Jim” Wright (REP) 28,181 75.54 percent
Chrysta Castañeda (DEM) 8,013 21.48 percent
Matt Sterett (LIB) 840 2.25 percent
Katijam “Kat Gruene (GRN) 270 .72 percent
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Vote for None or One
Nathan Hecht (REP) 28,368 75.94 percent
Amy Clark Meachum (DEM) 8,153 21.83 percent
Mark Ash (LIB) 835 2.24 percent
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Vote for None or One
Jane Bland (REP) 29,029 78.18 percent
Kathy Cheng (DEM) 8,103 21.82 percent
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Vote for None or One
Jeff Boyd (REP) 28,147 76.07 percent
Staci Williams (DEM) 8,019 21.67 percent
William Bryan Strange III (LIB) 836 2.26 percent
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Vote for None or One
Brett Busby (REP) 28,260 76.48 percent
Gisela D. Triana (DEM) 7,756 20.99 percent
Tom Oxford (LIB) 933 2.53 percent
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Vote for None or One
Bert Richardson (REP) 28,486 77.61 percent
Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM) 8,219 22.39 percent
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Vote for None or One
Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP) 28,588 77.82 percent
Tina Clinton (DEM) 8,147 22.28 percent
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
Vote for None or One
David Newell (REP) 28,570 78.23 percent
Brandon Birmingham (DEM) 7,950 21.77 percent
Member, State Board of Education, District 9
Vote for None or One
Kevin M. Ellis (REP) 28,354 76.91 percent
Brenda Davis (DEM) 8,512 23.09 percent
State Representative, District 2
Vote for None or One
Bryan Slaton (REP) 28,834 78.06 percent
Bill Brannon (DEM) 8,103 21.94 percent
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Vote for None or One
David Evans (REP) 28,605 78.04 percent
Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM) 8,050 21.96 percent
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
Vote for None or One
John Browning (REP) 28,660 78.05 percent
Craig Smith (DEM) 8,059 21.95 percent
Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 8
Vote for None or One
Bill Whitehill (REP) 28,556 77.88 percent
Dennise Garcia (DEM) 8,110 22.12 percent
County Constable Precinct 1
Vote for None or One
Richy Valenzuela (REP) 15,816 76.88 percent
Glenn Stone (DEM) 4,756 23.12 percent
Boles ISD Trustee
Vote for None or One
Robert Cruthird 113 42.8 percent
Linda Pitts 66 25 percent
Laura Sweeney 85 32.2 percent
City Council, City of Caddo Mills
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
Scott Clements 291 27.27 percent
John Phillips 84 7.84 percent
Ben Bentley 221 20.63 percent
Chris Dumire 196 18.3 percent
Joel Richardson 223 20.82 percent
Tim Thomas 56 5.23 percent
Caddo Mills ISD Proposition A
The issuance of $90,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Vote for None or One
For 1,952 52.5 percent
Against 1,766 47.5 percent
City of Campbell Proposition 1
The legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only.
Vote for None or One
For 157 56.27 percent
Against 122 43.73 percent
City Council, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term
Vote for None, One, Two or Three
Jordan Brooks 96 19.79 percent
Robert Davenport 36 7.42 percent
Chris White 120 24.74 percent
Jason Minter 150 30.93 percent
Felicia White 83 17.11 percent
City Council, District 3, City of Greenville
Vote for None or One
Kristen Washington 546 54.06 percent
John Turner 464 45.94 percent
City of Greenville, Proposition A
“Establish a tax limitation allowed by Texas Constitution Article 8, Section 1-b(h), to: 1. create a non-repealable and non-rescindable ceiling of limitation on the City of Greenville’s Ad Valorem Tax Levy of any homestead property of a person who is sixty-five (65) years of age or older who makes an application for and receives a homestead exemption; 2. allow for increases on such homestead property to the extent the value of the homestead is increased by improvements other than repairs and other than improvements made to comply with governmental requirements and except as may be consistent with the transfer of a tax limitation under a law authorized by this subsection; 3. allow for the continuation of this limitation after the person’s death while the homestead property remains the residence homestead of that person’s surviving spouse if the spouse is fifty-five (55) years of age or older at the time of the person’s death, subject to any exceptions provided by the general law; and 4. allow for the transfer by by qualified homestead owners or all or a proportionate amount of this tax limitation to a different residence within the City of Greenville if such transfer if provided for by the Legislature by general law at the time of transfer.”
Vote for None or One
For 6,660 84.93 percent
Against 1,182 15.07 percent
City of Greenville, Proposition B
The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.
Vote for None or One
For 5,626 67.69 percent
Against 1,182 15.07 percent
City of Greenville, Proposition C
“The issuance of $4,500,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements for Roy Warren Parkway, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”
Vote for None or One
For 4,696 58.39 percent
Against 3,346 41.61 percent
Greenville ISD Trustee, District 2
Vote for None or One
Anji Taylor 479 44.93 percent
Trena Stafford 587 55.07 percent
Greenville ISD Trustee, District 3
Vote for None or One
Janna Stephens 854 40.19 percent
Michael Phillips 532 25.04 percemt
Scott Potter 739 34.78 percent
Mayor, City of Hawk Cove
Vote for None or One
Darren Evans 63 46.67 percent
Delores Spence 72 53.33 percent
City Council Place 2, City of Hawk Cove
Vote for None or One
Mark Beatte 60 47.24 percent
LaTasha Harcrow 14 11.02 percent
Mark Collins 53 41.73 percent
City Council Place 4, City of Hawk Cove
Vote for None or One
Joseph Kelly 59 44.7 percent
Rebecca Bernardi 73 55.3 percent
Lone Oak ISD Trustee
Vote for None, One or Two
Chris Moore 825 29.22 percent
Steven Reisor, Jr. 129 4.57 percent
Clint Patterson 862 30.53 percent
Craig Scott Standifer 196 8.94 percent
Danny Bowman 811 28.73 percent
Mayor, City of Josephine
Vote for None or One
Kenneth McCarty
Joe Holt
City Council Place 5, City of Quinlan
Vote for None or One
Shane Nowlin 279 68.55 percent
Miguel Serrano 128 31.45 percent
Royse City School Board Trustee, Place 2
Vote for None or One
Christina Carrion 837 43.28 percent
Cindi Jobe 613 31.7 percent
Eric Price 484 25.03 percent
Mayor, City of West Tawakoni
Vote for None or One
Linda Kattner 100 17.86 percent
Jim Turnipseed 277 49.46 percent
Alan Shoemake 183 32.68 percent
City Council Place 4, City of West Tawakoni
Vote for None or One
Robin Myers 335 62.62 percent
Donna R. Milburn 200 37.38 percent
Wolfe City ISD Trustee
Vote for None, One or Two
James Stewart 286 14.42 percent
Charmayne Cherry-Scott 491 24.75 percent
Dwayne Humphries 367 18.5 percent
DeAnna (De) Henslee 464 23.39 percent
Brad Moore 376 18.95 percent
Hunt County Proposition A
The incorporation of the community of Poetry, Texas as a Type A Municipality to be named the Town of Poetry, Texas.
Vote for None or One
For 422 73.01 percent
Against 156 26.99 percent
