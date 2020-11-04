Early voting results

The following is a list of the final Hunt County results in the contested races on Tuesday’s election ballots.

President/Vice President

Vote for None or One

Donald J. Trump/Michael R.Pence (REP) 29,135  75.64 percent

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM) 8,879 23.05 percent

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB) 432 1.12 percent

Howie Hawkins /Angela Walker (GRN) 71 .18 percent

United States Senator

Vote for None or One

John Cornyn (REP)  28,864 75.95 percent

Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)  8.293  21.82 percent

Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB) 626  1.65 percent

David B. Collins (GRN) 22. .59 percent

United States Representative, District 4

Vote for None or One

Pat Fallon (REP) 28.569. percent

Russell Foster (DEM) 7.968 21.36 percent

Lou Antonelli (LIB) 283  2.87 percent

Railroad Commissioner

Vote for None or One

James “Jim” Wright (REP) 28,181 75.54 percent

Chrysta Castañeda (DEM) 8,013 21.48 percent

Matt Sterett (LIB) 840 2.25 percent

Katijam “Kat Gruene (GRN)  270 .72 percent

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Vote for None or One

Nathan Hecht (REP) 28,368 75.94 percent

Amy Clark Meachum (DEM) 8,153 21.83 percent

Mark Ash (LIB) 835 2.24 percent

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Vote for None or One

Jane Bland (REP) 29,029 78.18 percent

Kathy Cheng (DEM) 8,103 21.82 percent

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Vote for None or One

Jeff Boyd (REP) 28,147 76.07 percent

Staci Williams (DEM) 8,019 21.67 percent

William Bryan Strange III (LIB) 836  2.26 percent

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Vote for None or One

Brett Busby (REP) 28,260 76.48 percent

Gisela D. Triana (DEM) 7,756 20.99 percent

Tom Oxford (LIB) 933 2.53 percent

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Vote for None or One

Bert Richardson (REP) 28,486 77.61 percent

Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM) 8,219 22.39 percent

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Vote for None or One

Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP) 28,588 77.82 percent

Tina Clinton (DEM) 8,147 22.28 percent

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Vote for None or One

David Newell (REP) 28,570 78.23 percent

Brandon Birmingham (DEM) 7,950 21.77 percent

Member, State Board of Education, District 9

Vote for None or One

Kevin M. Ellis (REP) 28,354 76.91 percent

Brenda Davis (DEM) 8,512 23.09 percent

State Representative, District 2

Vote for None or One

Bryan Slaton (REP) 28,834 78.06 percent

Bill Brannon (DEM) 8,103 21.94 percent

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Vote for None or One

David Evans (REP) 28,605 78.04 percent

Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM) 8,050 21.96 percent

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

Vote for None or One

John Browning (REP) 28,660 78.05 percent

Craig Smith (DEM) 8,059 21.95 percent

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 8

Vote for None or One

Bill Whitehill (REP) 28,556 77.88 percent

Dennise Garcia (DEM) 8,110 22.12 percent

County Constable Precinct 1

Vote for None or One

Richy Valenzuela (REP) 15,816 76.88 percent

Glenn Stone (DEM) 4,756 23.12 percent

Boles ISD Trustee

Vote for None or One

Robert Cruthird 113 42.8 percent

Linda Pitts 66 25 percent

Laura Sweeney 85 32.2 percent

City Council, City of Caddo Mills

Vote for None, One, Two or Three

Scott Clements 291 27.27 percent

John Phillips 84  7.84 percent

Ben Bentley 221 20.63 percent

Chris Dumire 196 18.3 percent

Joel Richardson 223 20.82 percent

Tim Thomas 56 5.23 percent

Caddo Mills ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $90,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Vote for None or One

For 1,952  52.5 percent

Against  1,766 47.5 percent

City of Campbell Proposition 1

The legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only.

Vote for None or One

For 157 56.27 percent

Against  122 43.73 percent

City Council, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term

Vote for None, One, Two or Three

Jordan Brooks 96 19.79 percent

Robert Davenport 36 7.42 percent

Chris White  120 24.74 percent

Jason Minter  150  30.93 percent

Felicia White  83 17.11 percent

City Council, District 3, City of Greenville

Vote for None or One

Kristen Washington 546 54.06 percent

John Turner 464 45.94 percent

City of Greenville, Proposition A

“Establish a tax limitation allowed by Texas Constitution Article 8, Section 1-b(h), to: 1. create a non-repealable and non-rescindable ceiling of limitation on the City of Greenville’s Ad Valorem Tax Levy of any homestead property of a person who is sixty-five (65) years of age or older who makes an application for and receives a homestead exemption; 2. allow for increases on such homestead property to the extent the value of the homestead is increased by improvements other than repairs and other than improvements made to comply with governmental requirements and except as may be consistent with the transfer of a tax limitation under a law authorized by this subsection; 3. allow for the continuation of this limitation after the person’s death while the homestead property remains the residence homestead of that person’s surviving spouse if the spouse is fifty-five (55) years of age or older at the time of the person’s death, subject to any exceptions provided by the general law; and 4. allow for the transfer by by qualified homestead owners or all or a proportionate amount of this tax limitation to a different residence within the City of Greenville if such transfer if provided for by the Legislature by general law at the time of transfer.”

Vote for None or One

For 6,660 84.93 percent

Against 1,182 15.07 percent

City of Greenville, Proposition B

The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.

Vote for None or One

For 5,626 67.69 percent

Against 1,182 15.07 percent

City of Greenville, Proposition C

“The issuance of $4,500,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements for Roy Warren Parkway, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”

Vote for None or One

For 4,696 58.39 percent

Against 3,346 41.61 percent

Greenville ISD Trustee, District 2

Vote for None or One

Anji Taylor 479 44.93 percent

Trena Stafford 587 55.07 percent

Greenville ISD Trustee, District 3

Vote for None or One

Janna Stephens 854 40.19 percent

Michael Phillips 532 25.04 percemt

Scott Potter 739 34.78 percent

Mayor, City of Hawk Cove

Vote for None or One

Darren Evans  63 46.67 percent

Delores Spence  72 53.33 percent

City Council Place 2, City of Hawk Cove

Vote for None or One

Mark Beatte 60 47.24 percent

LaTasha Harcrow 14 11.02 percent

Mark Collins  53 41.73 percent

City Council Place 4, City of Hawk Cove

Vote for None or One

Joseph Kelly 59 44.7 percent

Rebecca Bernardi 73 55.3 percent

Lone Oak ISD Trustee

Vote for None, One or Two

Chris Moore  825 29.22 percent

Steven Reisor, Jr. 129 4.57 percent

Clint Patterson 862 30.53 percent

Craig Scott Standifer 196 8.94 percent

Danny Bowman 811 28.73 percent

Mayor, City of Josephine

Vote for None or One

City Council Place 5, City of Quinlan

Vote for None or One

Shane Nowlin  279 68.55 percent

Miguel Serrano 128 31.45 percent

Royse City School Board Trustee, Place 2

Vote for None or One

Christina Carrion  837 43.28 percent

Cindi Jobe  613 31.7 percent

Eric Price 484 25.03 percent

Mayor, City of West Tawakoni

Vote for None or One

Linda Kattner  100 17.86 percent

Jim Turnipseed  277 49.46 percent

Alan Shoemake  183 32.68 percent

City Council Place 4, City of West Tawakoni

Vote for None or One

Robin Myers 335 62.62 percent

Donna R. Milburn 200 37.38 percent

Wolfe City ISD Trustee

Vote for None, One or Two

James Stewart  286 14.42 percent

Charmayne Cherry-Scott  491 24.75 percent

Dwayne Humphries  367 18.5 percent

DeAnna (De) Henslee  464 23.39 percent

Brad Moore  376 18.95 percent

Hunt County Proposition A

The incorporation of the community of Poetry, Texas as a Type A Municipality to be named the Town of Poetry, Texas.

Vote for None or One

For 422 73.01 percent

Against 156 26.99 percent

