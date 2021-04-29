We’re going to be candid here — Greenville isn’t exactly boiling with electoral enthusiasm for the last few years when it comes to civic elections. And since we’re being honest here, that’s got to stop because there are a lot of important issues facing the city in the coming months.
Are we engaged? Not really.
However, if you drive around Greenville there’s one thing that’s painfully clear — especially to struts and shocks — and that’s the roads are horrendous. On Saturday, Greenville voters will be asked to consider electing two new members of the City Council, a new mayor and a $50 million bond measure to repair the roads.
When it comes to casting ballots in these critical elections, many of you don’t participate. In fact, in some races, about 93% do not cast a vote. That is, to be blunt, embarrassing. An engaged electorate needs to take into consideration the impact of who and what is on the ballot.
More importantly, it’s what is not on the ballot that we’re most concerned about and that’s the growing workload on the City Council to make critically important decisions about the growth of this city.
In the last few weeks, the City Council has approved plans for the development of more than 400 homes and multifamily residences — and that’s just the start of things here. Keep in mind, that the city is facing an unprecedented real estate market that is so tight that there’s almost no inventory.
All across northern Texas, especially in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the boom of development has accelerated and the coronavirus pandemic is shifting the balance even more when it comes to those looking to escape the crowds of the big cities.
That creates a challenge for smaller cities like Greenville, where one of the key attractions for relocation is focused on space. But how do you manage that growth, along with dealing with a tight housing market, that is focused on production builders — almost all that need smaller densities in order to maintain profitability.
But wait there’s more, including:
Ah the roads, how do we prioritize the roadways to fix?
Ensuring long-term water supplies.
Managing growth with the Texas Legislature doing everything possible to strip away local control.
How many liquor stores does Greenville really need?
How do we build and maintain a vibrant downtown?
What sort of incentives does the city offer when it comes to attracting companies that will bring high-paying jobs here?
Those are just a few of the things that the City Council and mayor will have to decide not just in the coming years, but in the coming days. This is why this election is so important. The decisions that the City Council will be faced within their first meeting after Saturday’s election will be significant, but this community needs to rally around the idea that the way forward is through an informed, engaged and inspired citizenry.
Are you ready? We certainly hope so.
Herald-Banner
