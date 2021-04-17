If there’s one thing that’s hard not to miss in Greenville it’s the size of the potholes — some seem capable of swallowing cars and trucks.
While you could point blame to any number of reasons, people or agencies for the preponderance of potholes, the truth of the matter is that the soil here — especially after an incredibly hard freeze — isn’t optimal for roadway integrity. Greenville’s roads often feel like an obstacle course — or a poorly thought out Supercross track.
Now, the city is asking the voters to approve a $50 million bond to build roads that last. This is on top of another bond measure that the voters approved in 2020 to continue to improve the roads, and this probably won’t be the last one. The simple reason that the city can ask voters to approve this is that record-low interest rates make it a good deal, and no one is going to deny that the roads here are — to be gentle — awful.
So, is this bond going to be helpful? Look, if you’re not interested in spending a single cent on public improvement infrastructure then you’re not going to want to vote on this — or anything else that might be remotely helpful to our community. However, when it comes to ensuring a nice, smooth drive then yes this bond will be helpful.
We’re not necessarily going to make regular endorsements here unless it makes a lot of sense and this makes sense. The price is right. The interest rates are low. Let’s get it done.
Here’s the but: that doesn’t mean that voters shouldn’t expect transparency and good faith when it comes to spending the money. The city needs to be absolutely upfront about the timelines, expectations and completion of projects. The truth is that these types of projects are increasingly more and more expensive. Depending on the source, the estimated cost per mile of roadway construction can be as much as $5 million.
If your start adding up the number of lane miles in the city of Greenville, which are also maintained in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation, the costs would be significant to rebuild and maintain all of the roads. So, this is a critically important vote, but it’s one that will be for the betterment of our community.
MISS: Constitutional Carry is probably not the best idea
The constitutional carry movement is gaining steam in Austin, which seems to be inhabited by a lot of people with bad ideas from the left and the right, and the suggestion that anyone can carry a handgun without oversight is probably not the best idea. Of course, the bill passed the Texas House of Representatives on Thursday night.
It’s likely to pass in the Texas Senate on Friday.
The bill, which is named the “The Firearm Carry Act of 2021,” which was co-authored by Rep. Bryan Slaton, who represents Hunt County, would allow people to carry unlicensed handguns with several exceptions.
For instance, they couldn’t carry them to an amusement park, a state hospital, or at schools and universities. No taking your Glock into a restaurant. Employers don’t have to let you bring your gun to work. There are other restrictions.
We know we’re going to hear the but, but, buts on this but this just feels ambiguous. Maybe it’s the title. So is it firearms or handguns? Because if it’s firearms that’s a whole other subject. The minutiae of the language are problematic because it raises more questions than it answers. There’s a myth that one good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun. That’s sort of true but usually after the bad guy has killed several people — as we’ve seen in other mass shootings. More importantly, how does law enforcement know how to tell the good guys from the bad guys.
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision that reversed a ban on handguns in the District of Columbia, affirming an individual’s right to own a gun, but it did not suggest that the right was without some sort of regulatory oversight.
However, there are many, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who believe it’s a constitutional right to carry a gun of any kind and in any place. Slaton joyfully announced the legislative victory on a video where he can be seen wearing assault rifle lapel pins.
We’d like to say that it’s definitely a constitutional right to own a gun, to carry a gun but also within reason. How this will play out is still to be determined, but for one we don’t think this makes Texas any safer.
HIT: A strong commitment from our community against child abuse
It was good to see so many turn out to mark the “Go Blue Day,” which aims to help remember victims of child abuse and to raise awareness on how to prevent it. That’s one of the reasons why the Herald-Banner is carrying a blue ribbon on its masthead this month — to raise awareness of this scourge.
The Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), Child Protective Services (CPS) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) held their Go Blue Day event Friday at the SPOT Park at the corner of Wesley and Lee Streets.
The event is conducted annually in recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month in Hunt County.
The CAC installed 505 pinwheels, while CASA planted hundreds of flags, one for each child the agencies served during 2020. The pinwheels will remain in place throughout the month.
It’s a great start but more work needs to be done. Please consider contacting these groups to provide your support.
