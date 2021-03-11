This is one of those be careful what you wish for moments — something that often fails politicians. The latest case of this is a bill authored by Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes allowing Texans, but mostly conservatives, to file suit against social media platforms for censorship.
The legislation, which has the backing of Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, raises so many questions about potential exposure and liability to publishers and individuals that we had to believe it was drafted on the back of a napkin, because it makes no sense.
Not only is it a legislative waste of time but the unintended consequences are significant. Of course, much of this stems from decisions by Twitter and Facebook to suspend the accounts of former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. If we live by our creed in Texas, the notion of telling private companies what to do seems a little bit strange, but this is Abbott and Patrick’s ball game.
And, oh by the way, Attorney General Ken Paxton is also investigating Twitter about its decision to suspend Trump’s account, which is another example of the attorney general wasting time and taxpayer dollars.
Here’s some simple advice for those who want the ability to sue a private company because we’re not allowed to do something in their establishment — don’t use that business if you don’t like the rules.
However, since Abbott, Patrick and Hughes are determined to press their cases, here is some of what the bill says:
An interactive computer service may not censor a user, a user’s expression, or a user’s ability to receive the expression of another person based on:
• The viewpoint of the user or another person.
• The viewpoint represented in the user’s expression or another person’s expression.
• A user’s geographic location in this state or any part of this state.
• This section applies regardless of whether the viewpoint is expressed on the interactive computer service or elsewhere.
The intent, of course, is to answer complaints made by conservatives against social media platforms, especially Twitter. However, Abbott, Hughes, Patrick and Paxton have never been blocked by the platforms. So, does that mean that conservative-leaning Twitter-alternative Parler is going to have to allow leftist-thinking on its channel?
In his bill, Hughes aims to define “Interactive computer service” an information service, system, or access software provider that provides or enables computer access by multiple users to a server, including a service, system, website, web application, or web portal that provides a social media platform for users to engage in expressive activity.
Of course, constitutionalist originalist thinkers like Abbott, Patrick and others fail to remember the First Amendment doesn’t say private companies can’t censor speech or try to rein in bad behavior — it’s aimed at the government not limiting an individuals right to free speech.
Make no mistake, the founders were really smart but they probably didn’t see the rise of social media back in the 18th Century, but they certainly saw the dangers of stuff like this — stay out of it.
That essentially opens the list of exposure to any business that allows interaction, including newspaper websites, along with those hosted by television and radio stations, where audience engagement is encouraged. Facebook, for instance, also grants publisher the right to block, hide or just delete comments from their pages that run afoul of the standards of that publisher when it comes to discourse.
For years, newspapers have had practices in place around what can be submitted from readers, which in turn is often shared online?
Sometimes the writers want to post racist, violent or other forms of questionable claims, but does this mean we have to publish all voices?
We expect that this would actually put a chill on discourse because of the ease of filing suit the bill offers to those who are offended that they can’t say whatever they want on a private space.
This bill is so poorly thought out and reactionary that it needs to be shelved — forever. The best advice is if you don’t like something, don’t use it.
IT’S DISAPPOINTING WHEN NO ONE RUNS
While we welcome Benjamin Collins to the Greenville City Council, we have to admit that we’re disappointed that no one chose to run against him for the Place 5 seat.
In a time when local government faces major challenges from COVID-19 relief to the impact of last month’s winter storm on the community, we think this is the time when a robust conversation should be happening for the city moving forward.
Collins may very well be the best candidate for the seat, but the citizens of Greenville deserve an opportunity to hear his views through debate and forums before being seated on the City Council. We will get none of that.
On Tuesday night, the City Council voted to approve canceling the election giving Collins a seat. The other races for Place 1 and Place 6 are still on the ballot for May 1, along with the race for mayor and a road improvement bond measure. Fortunately there will be a measure of debate in those races.
THANK YOU BILL ROLSTON
There are people in this world who strive to make this a more beautiful place, and one of those people was Bill Rolston, a dogged patron of the arts, who worked to connect the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to here in Greenville.
Rolston died last week but his dedication to bringing world-class music to Greenville will be remembered for years to come. His friends at the Greenville Rotary are working to ensure that Rolston’s legacy will be remembered. Not only was Rolston a patron of the arts he was dedicated to making Greenville a better place — something that was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce when it named him the Worthy Citizen.
“The fact that Greenville is the only community that has the Dallas Symphony Orchestra perform yearly outside of Dallas is in large part due to Bill’s efforts,” said Nancy Kerr, the current chair of the Dallas Symphony Greenville. “On behalf of the board of directors of DSG/GES, I can say that he will be sorely missed.”
The first entertainment series of the year, scheduled March 27 will be dedicated to Rolston as will the first symphony concert planned in November.
Rolston was not only a past chairman of the Greenville Rotary, but was the project leader of the effort to transform and renovate the former downtown post office building into what is now the Landmark on Lee Street.
We would have to agree with Kerr’s assessment. Thank you Bill Rolston for making Greenville a more beautiful place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.