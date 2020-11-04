Well, it took a while, but the early votes from Tuesday’s elections in Hunt County were released, at a little after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The final unofficial totals are expected to be released later today, but a timetable had not been estimated as of press time.
Although no final results were released, it was clear Hunt County voters remained strongly in support of the Republican Party, with GOP candidates in each race winning by wide margins.
There was only one contested Hunt County race, for Constable Precinct 1, which had Republican Richy Valenzuela leading Democratic candidate Glenn Stone. Valenzuela had received 11,728 early votes (78.05 percent) to Stone’s 3,298 votes (21.95 percent).
The race for State Representative District 2 was won in Hunt County by Republican Bryan Slaton, who claimed 19,444 early votes (78.77 percent) to Democrat Bill Brannon’s 5,241 votes (21.23 percent). Brannon had previously claimed victory across the district Tuesday night.
Hunt County voters submitted a record total of 25,817 early ballots for the election.
