A zoning change to accommodate a new 20-acre, 300-unit apartment complex just southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road sailed through the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week.
In an 8-1 decision, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a zoning change from agricultural to multifamily 1 for the planned Freestone at Greenville Apartments. The Planning & Zoning Commission’s action still requires approval by the City Council.
The apartment complex is a project of Wildcatters Realty Partners, the same entity planning a 325-acre major mixed-use development bordered by I-30, Monty Stratton Parkway, Wesley Street and FM 1570.
“When fully built out, The Greenbelt will include residential, commercial, cultural, institutional and entertainment destinations for everyone – all linked by hike and bike trails, a disc golf course, family-friendly parks, water features and natural wooded areas,” said Wildcatter Realty Partners Senior Vice President Ted Murphy. “The first-of-its-kind development in Greenville, our plans are tethered to creating a unique space to relax, rediscover and reconnect.”
The Freestone at Greenville Apartments will include 14 three-story residential buildings, a clubhouse, pool area, dog park and covered and general parking, according to an engineering memo presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission.
