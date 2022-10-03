Jerry and Bennie Lane Wright are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married on Oct. 5, 1962 and are blessed with three sons: Victor, Vincent and Rocky, and a host of grandchildren and and great-grandchildren.
Jerry retired from the United States Air Force after more than 28 years of service, and again as a professor and director from Saint Leo University in Tampa, Florida. He is a graduate of Dunbar High School in Ferris, Texas.
Bennie attended George Washington Carver High School in Ennis, Texas and Dunbar High School in Ferris.
