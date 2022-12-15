Almost 200 veterans buried in a Hunt County cemetery will be remembered this weekend during a special ceremony.
The annual Wreaths Across America event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Merit Cemetery, 5261 FM 2194 in Celeste.
A ceremony and wreath laying will be taking place.
As of Wednesday afternoon 175 of the 186 veterans buried at the cemetery had wreaths sponsored.
The ceremony includes the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.
Volunteers are also needed to help lay the wreaths during the ceremonies.
Anyone attending the event is encouraged to bring their change to honor veterans who may not have a wreath sponsored.
Placing a penny means someone visited, placing a nickel indicates the visitor and the deceased trained at boot camp/basic together, placing a dime means the visitor and the deceased served together and placing a quarter indicates the visitor was with them when they were killed.
Additional information is available at the Wreaths Across America web site at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
