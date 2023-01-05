Local residents will soon find out who will be Greenville’s next “Worthy Citizen.”
The Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet, given the theme “The Greatest Show on Earth,” is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the headquarters of Innovation First, 6725 East FM 1570 in Greenville. Tickets are $100 and advance reservations are required. Additional information is available online at the chamber’s website or by calling 903-455-1510.
Along with announcing the “Worthy Citizen” for 2022, the night will feature the presentation of the Chamber Ambassador and Board Member of the Year, Passing of the Gavels, recognition of board members and the Community Investment Awards.
Luanne Holloway Dickens was named the 2021 Worthy Citizen during last year’s banquet.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no “Worthy Citizen” for 2020 was named, and the banquet was cancelled in 2021.
Mayor Jerry Ransom, the 2019 award recipient, and Terry Thomas, 2016’s Worthy Citizen, presented the honor to Dickens last year. She is expected to be on hand to present the award to this year’s honoree.
Jack Finney helped establish the Worthy Citizen award. Its trophies and plaques are paid for by a trust Finney established before he died.
Finney was named Worthy Citizen himself, claiming the award in 1988.
In fact, according to local historian W. Walworth Harrison, the trophy was originally known as “The Jack Finney Worthy Citizen Award” and was begun in 1947 when Robert Henson of Henson-Kickernick was chamber president.
Harrison said Finney donated the award, and the first official winner was Mike A. Rickard for his service as the chamber’s president in 1946.
Notable names in local history, including Fletcher Warren, Joe Ramsey, Jim Coker, Paul Mathews, Ford Molen, Sue Ann Harting and Harris Morgan, are attached to the award.
Usually only one person’s name is chosen each year, but there have been exceptions.
In 1955, the entire Greenville City Council — Emmit Sorrels, G.L. Burnett, F.E. Shirey, Rickard and C.T. Galssman — was honored.
Each name was etched into the original trophy until 1982, when there was no longer space to accommodate more names.
At that time, a second and larger trophy was established. The names of the winners are now engraved on plaques added to the base of the award.
The late Ron Wensel was named as the Worthy Citizen for 2006, the first non-resident of Greenville to receive the honor.
