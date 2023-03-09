AUSTIN — Five Texas women are suing the state, alleging that its abortion laws denied them necessary emergent abortion care, causing them to experience medical conditions that threatened their life, health and future fertility.
The Center for Reproductive Rights filed a case in Texas state court on behalf of the women Tuesday. Two Texas doctors have also been named plaintiffs.
“This is the first lawsuit of its kind. It is the first lawsuit in which individual women have sued a state for the harm that they endured because abortion care has been criminalized in the wake of Roe’s reversal,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.
The lawsuit argues that the abortion bans in Texas contain conflicting language and non-medical terminology, and that the state has failed to provide guidance to doctors on when they can provide abortions, despite repeated requests.
It does not seek to overturn the state's current abortion laws but rather is asking the court to clarify the scope of the exceptions in Texas abortion laws as applied to pregnant women with certain rare but life-threatening medical conditions, Northup said.
“No one should be forced to wait until they are at death’s door to receive healthcare,” she added.
Anna Zargarian, a plaintiff, said she suffered from her water breaking prematurely. She had to travel to Colorado to receive her abortion even as she was already showing signs of infection.
Lauren Hall, another plaintiff, was told at 18 weeks pregnant that her fetus had a condition where it was not developing a skull. Although her fetus had no chance of survival, she had to travel to Seattle to receive an abortion.
Amanda Zurawski, the lead plaintiff in the case, was about 18 weeks pregnant when her water broke prematurely, ending any chance for the fetus to survive.
She said she was turned away multiple times from a Texas hospital who refused to give her an abortion until she became much sicker.
Only when she developed sepsis in response to an infection was she given an abortion. She spent three days in the intensive care unit and as a result, it will likely become more difficult for her to get pregnant in the future, she said.
“Texas officials claim the bans they passed protect ‘life,’ but there’s nothing pro-life about them. I nearly died as a direct result of the anti-abortion restrictions in Texas. What’s more, they put the lives of my potential future children at risk, as the damage done to my body has already had a negative impact on my reproductive health,” Zurawski said.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year to return abortion to the states, Texas law dictates that all abortions except in the instance to save the life of the mother are illegal. Violations of the law are punishable by up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Northup said this has forced physicians to weigh the threats of criminal prosecution against the health and well-being of their patients.
“We filed this lawsuit so that patients will not be hindered, delayed or denied necessary obstetrical care, including abortion care,” Northup said.
Texas Alliance for Life Communications Director Amy O'Donnell said she feels for the women named in the suit and that the organization supports clarification of the medical emergency exception language within Texas' laws.
O’Donnell said that she believes the law as written makes clear that no woman with a life-threatening pregnancy should be required to wait before receiving treatment from her physician. However, she admits that in addition, physicians need to be further educated on the parameters of the law and how it impacts their practice in Texas.
"Tragically, some physicians are waiting until their patients are nearly dead before performing a life-saving medical procedure, which is not required by Texas abortion laws. We see situations when pregnant women do not promptly receive treatment for life-threatening conditions as potential medical malpractice issues," O'Donnell said.
