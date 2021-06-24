The Women In Need (WIN) shelter in Greenville is in the process of becoming a brighter place as volunteers with multiple community organizations repaint and visually cheer up the rooms at the facility.
So far, two units at the shelter have received their full makeovers as part of WIN’s “Adopt a Room” project—one of which was done by Wesley United Methodist Church in Greenville, and the other by Authentic Life Fellowship in Greenville.
“As of now, all of our rooms have been adopted, two of which have been completed and two of which are currently being worked on,” said WIN Executive Director Jeff Landers. “We have to have our volunteer groups rotate on the room makeovers, because they have to fit it in between clients.”
Also helping with the project, Atkisson Florist of Greenville donated several wall hangings and bits of décor to be used to decorate the freshly-painted rooms.
In addition to beautifying one of the rooms, volunteers with Wesley United Methodist Church also painted and furnished the children’s playroom at the shelter this week.
“Connie [Pettitt, former WIN executive director] and I planned on redoing this room, back before COVID started, but then COVID delayed everything,” said artist Elaine Yznaga, who painted the playroom with an under the sea-themed mural. “Then, when Women in Need started it’s adopt a room project a couple of months ago, my church wanted to adopt two rooms, so I asked if we could adopt the playroom as one of our rooms, and they agreed.”
Similar to the “Adopt a Room” project, WIN is also grateful to have received several donations of new [unused] women’s undergarments from Holy Trinity on the Lake Episcopal Church in Rockwall, since many residents of the shelter often escape abusive situations with only the clothes on their backs.
“We saw an uptick in the number of calls at the beginning of COVID when more people were out of work, and another uptick when people weren’t with their abusers as much,” Landers said. “Throughout this challenging time, a higher amount of abuse is being reported, so we appreciate all the help we an get.”
Coming up on Aug. 14, WIN will hold its annual Hot Havana Night fundraiser. This year, the event will feature as its performer, Americana/blues/folk singer-songwriter Amelie Presley, who is, herself, a survivor of physical and emotional abuse.
“Just at the end of last week, Amelie agreed to perform at our Hot Havana Night, and we can’t wait to hear her play some of her songs and share with us some of her story as an abuse survivor,” Landers said.
For the Hot Havana Night fundraiser, WIN is still seeking sponsors, accepting donations of items for the silent auction, and accepting entries into its salsa-making contest. To become a sponsor, fill out the online form at https://bit.ly/2SURYOl, to make a donation to the auction, visit https://bit.ly/3iZzqXS for more details, and to sign up for the Best Salsa in Hunt County contest, go to https://bit.ly/3iXG6FU.
Those with questions about Women In Need, the services it provides, or how to help, call 903-455-9582.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.