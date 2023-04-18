Wolfe City residents and anyone who enjoys long walks with nature are invited to attend an annual event this weekend, designed to show off the city’s portion of a corridor which runs through Northeast Texas.
The Fourth Annual Wolfe City Trail Fest is scheduled Saturday, which is also the official 2023 opening day for the trail.
The Wolfe City Rail Trail is a trail that runs through Wolfe City and is part of the “Chaparral Rails to Trails Inc” and is also part of the regional NorthEast Texas Trail system, which spans more than 130 miles and 19 communities, which traverses from Farmersville to New Boston.
It is the longest Hike/Bike Trail in Texas and the fifth longest in the U.S.A.
Saturday’s schedule includes a 5K Run, a 1K Walk and a Kids Color Run. Entry for the 5K is $25, $15 for the 1K and $10 for the Color Run.
Entrants can register on the day of the events and meet at the Trail Head starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Additional information is available at wolfecitytrail.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.