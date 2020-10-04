UPDATE: A GoFundMe page has been launched to help defray expenses for the family of the reported victim of the shooting, Jonathan Price of Wolfe City.
Will Middlebrooks created the page at https://tinyurl.com/yy3se9c5
As of Sunday afternoon the page had received a little more than $10,000.
WOLFE CITY — A Wolfe City Police Department officer has been placed on leave during an investigation into a shooting in the city which left one person dead.
Reports indicated the shooting occurred at a convenience store in the city Saturday night after police officers arrived at the scene of a disturbance.
The city of Wolfe City issued a brief statement Sunday morning via its Facebook page.
“On October 3, 2020 an Officer involved shooting occurred in Wolfe City. The Officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of this matter by the Texas Rangers. No further information is available for release at this time.”
Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said none of his deputies, who also arrived at the scene of the incident, were involved in the shooting.
“It was not a Hunt County Sheriff’s deputy,” Meeks said. “It was a Wolfe City Police Department officer, but we are assisting with the investigation.”
Saturday night’s incident was the first officer involved shooting in Hunt County since a fatal shooting following a chase in Quinlan in October 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.